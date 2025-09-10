Tom Brady’s Week 1 Power Ranking Features 3 Losing Teams in Top 10, Including Chiefs

With Week 2 approaching, NFL legend Tom Brady has released his Week 1 power rankings. The Eagles hold the top spot as defending champions, while the Bills climb to second after a dramatic comeback. Brady’s list also includes a few surprising picks. He placed the Packers at No. 3, citing their dominant win and the impact of the Micah Parsons trade.

The Commanders landed at No. 4, and the Ravens followed at No. 5. Despite their loss to the Bills, Brady acknowledged Baltimore’s strong showing. “Lions, Broncos, Bucs, Chiefs and then Chargers I gotta go head to head LA’s got the edge at five i’ve got the Ravens it was a tough one to rank because at times on sunday night they look like they’re going to win basically in mid-season form but that fourth quarter something i’ve seen a few too many times from baltimore but still a team that can make explosive plays in the air and on the ground is always going to find a way to make it into my top five,” he said.

The Chiefs and Lions are the other two that made it to Brady’s list despite Week 1 losses.

This is a developing story…