Tony Romo Announces Concerning Health News as CBS Broadcaster Addresses Mistakes During Bills-Jaguars Telecast

CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo suffered a major backlash for their analysis during the Bills vs. Jaguars game. And now, the former quarterback has confessed that health issues prevented him from being his best during the game. Romo has finally revealed the reason for his off-putting analysis of the game amid all the negative responses.

“We had a bunch of guys sick, but we were just grinding through,” said Tony Romo during an interview with SiriusXM’s Adam Schein on Wednesday morning, via Jimmy Traina on X. “But you are not going to miss a playoff day. It’s too much fun. And by the way, we got a few records. It’s been fun watching them and our whole crew, everyone gets so excited about it. It’s fun to watch. It’s always special when you get a bunch of people watching. So, it is a playoff season, so it’s important.”