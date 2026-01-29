Tony Romo Announces Update on Chronic Health Issue as Cowboys Legend Responds to Broadcasting Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story Despite being retired, Romo deals with the permanent repercussions of his NFL career

Tony Romo has undergone two major back surgeries, including a 2013 procedure to remove a spinal cyst

The CBS analyst faced backlash for his commentary during the Jaguars–Bills playoff game

Long after the cheers at AT&T Stadium have faded, Tony Romo‘s NFL career still demands a daily, painful price. The former Cowboys QB recently revealed the grueling daily routine he must follow just to manage the physical toll of his playing days, a regimen that sheds new light on the permanent price of playing in the NFL.

Romo recently spoke about his back injury during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Oh, it’s chronic. I mean, I’ve had two back surgeries,” the former QB said. “Every day, my wife and the kids know it’s like, all right, just give me 34 minutes while I do some glute exercise and some core work, and I should be ready to go.”

Romo explained, highlighting how his back affects even simple family moments. Romo’s remarks emphasize that his back injury is a long-term issue. Even after retirement and two surgeries, he still follows a strict daily routine, showing how the physical toll of the NFL lasts well beyond a player’s career.

Those injuries were not isolated incidents. Romo’s back problems first became serious in 2013, when he underwent surgery in April to remove a cyst from his spine. Though labeled minor, the procedure forced him to miss all of training camp and OTAs. Later that season, he left a game against Washington with back pain before returning to lead a game-winning drive, only to be diagnosed soon after with a season-ending herniated disc that required another surgery in December.

The issues persisted. In 2014, Romo fractured two transverse processes in his back during another game against Washington, yet played through the injury for the rest of the season. Despite the pain, he delivered a career year, leading Dallas to a 12–4 record. In 2015, a preseason back fracture and repeated collarbone injuries limited him to four games.

Despite the pain and the long-term repercussions, Romo kept going through it all because he couldn’t imagine slowing down during his prime years.

The NFL legend also tied his experience to other stars, pointing to Matthew Stafford as an example. He mentioned Stafford’s preseason back worries before going on to win MVP honors.

“Think about Stafford this year,” Romo said. “That might be the only reason why he might not come back, if you look closely.” He added that leaving the game is hard after peak seasons, especially MVP-level years.

Romo explained that when a player performs at an MVP level despite injury, the desire to keep playing grows stronger, even as the body breaks down, making retirement one of the hardest choices in professional sports.

The ex-QB’s honesty shows the lasting cost of football, both physically and mentally. His story reflects the difficult balance between passion for the game and the long-term health challenges players face even after retirement.

Tony Romo addresses criticism after another up-and-down year in the CBS booth

Tony Romo’s broadcasting career has drawn as much debate as his time under center. After early praise for predicting plays, critics now question his style, even as he remains one of CBS’s top voices. Talking about the same, the CBS sports analyst responded to the criticism during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Romo explained that criticism is unavoidable in a high-profile role like broadcasting. He believes staying true to himself matters more than outside opinions, and that public reaction, good or bad, comes with the job.

“You’re doing you,” Romo said in a clip shared on X this Tuesday. “The noise is the noise. It’s part of being in this job.”

“All the fans come up to me and say they love us,” he said. “I root for both teams… guys who love the sport, care so deeply and want to win.”

Romo explained that positive feedback from fans matters more to him than online criticism. He said his approach comes from loving the game and respecting players who compete hard.

Romo recently faced backlash for his color commentary during the Jacksonville Jaguars–Buffalo Bills wild-card game earlier this month, where fans took issue with his analysis and on-air delivery. His unusual noisemaking and comments, including suggesting the Jaguars were the underdog in their own home playoff game, sparked widespread complaints from NFL fans on social media.

Despite backlash from the Jaguars-Bills playoff broadcast, Romo remains secure at CBS, under contract through 2030 and set to call Super Bowl LXII alongside Jim Nantz.

In the end, Romo’s message was simple. His back may be a daily battle, and criticism may never stop, but his passion for football remains strong. Whether playing or broadcasting, Romo continues to push through pain and noise with the same drive.