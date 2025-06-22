Top 10 Most Underrated NFL Legends You Forgot Dominated the Game

The NFL’s history books are stacked with household names, but some straight-up legends still don’t get their flowers. These guys balled out, led their teams, and made history. But they never got the hype they deserved. Time to set the record straight and remember some of these legends. The list might differ based on perspectives, but here are our top 10s.

10. Ken Anderson – QB (1971 – 1989)

A pioneering passer, Ken Anderson was dropping dimes before it was cool. He led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and snagged the 1981 MVP. Back in an era when people hardly threw the ball, Anderson was surgical with his accuracy. But playing in a small market and missing a ring kept him out of the GOAT convo. After giving 16 years to the Bengals, he came to his old hunting ground as a coach in 1993 and stayed with the team through 2002. From 2003 to 2009, he also served as the QB / WR coach for the Jaguars and the Steelers.

9. Jared Allen – DE (2004 – 2015)

As a DE, Jared Allen ranked twice among the NFL’s all-time sack leaders (2007 & 2011). Once with the Chiefs, and the other time with the Vikings. An absolute chaos off the edge, he racked up 136 sacks (22 in a single season) and still gets overlooked. With 4 All-Pro nods and 5 Pro Bowls, he should be in the Hall of Fame. But voters keep sleeping on him.

8. LeRoy Butler – Safety (1990-2001)

LeRoy Butler was the dude who invented the Lambeau Leap TD in Green Bay. 4x Pro Bowler, 4x All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champ (XXXI), he was a hot knife on defense. After hanging up his cleats, he finally made the Hall of Fame back in 2022. But the fact that it took that long for an elite playmaker? It reflected just how underrated he was during his career.

7. John Abraham – DE (2000 – 2014)

For 15 long seasons, John Abraham terrorized QBs. Throughout his career with the Jets, the Falcons, and the Cardinals, he stacked up 133.5 sacks and also logged eight double-digit sack seasons. Abraham ranks 13th on the league’s official all-time sack list. But despite two All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowls, he’s never been a Hall of Fame semifinalist. Make it make sense.

6. Steven Jackson – RB (2004 – 2013)

Steven Jackson played most of his career for the Rams. For a while, he was also part of the Falcons and the Patriots. Jackson was a tank. He posted eight straight 1,000-yard seasons even without a decent O-line or winning team. He kept grinding, week after week, but the 3x Pro Bowler often got forgotten in the elite RB convo.

5. Ken Norton – LB (1988 – 2000)

Ken Norton won three straight Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXIX) and still flies under the radar. Throughout his career with the Cowboys and the 49ers, he racked up 1,274 tackles, with 549 of them being solo. He sits 18th in solo tackles ranking and made clutch plays, like the iconic knockout of the Bills QB Jim Kelly in Super Bowl XXVII. The man was a beast, but history barely mentions him. Since 2004, Norton has been back in action as a coach and currently serves as the LB coach for the Commanders.

4. Philip Rivers – QB (2004 – 2020)

Throughout his time with the Chargers, Philip Rivers was a warrior. 240 straight starts, sixth in all-time passing yards and TDs. HE played with fire and was as tough as they come. He even played a year with the Colts. No ring in his name, but the 8x Pro Bowler absolutely belongs in any elite QB discussion. He’s still in football, currently serving as the HC of St. Michael Catholic HS.

3. Adrian Wilson – Safety (2001 – 2012)

Adrian Wilson was a highlight reel on defense domination for the Cardinals. The 5x Pro Bowler dropped 25.5 sacks and picked off 27 passes. Those are wild numbers for a safety. He also recorded a total of 903 tackles and even 4 defensive TDs. But somehow, he got overshadowed by flashier names of his era. But the real ones know – this guy was that dude.

2. Jamal Anderson – RB (1994 – 2001)

Jamal Anderson led the NFL in rushing attempts (410) and carried the ‘98 Falcons on his back. 1,846 yards, 16 TDs, and a Super Bowl run, getting a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod. Anderson even ran for over 1000 yards in three other seasons. Outside Atlanta, though? People barely talk about him.

1. Joe Thomas – OT (2007 – 2017)

Often regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in history, Joe Thomas was a straight-up wall for the Browns. He played 10,363 consecutive snaps, made 10 Pro Bowls, and stacked six First-Team All-Pro selections. All on some of the worst Browns squads ever. During his time, he didn’t receive the acclaim that was due, but eventually inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor. He works with the Munich Ravens these days as their OL coach.

These names were some of the most dynamic playmakers in NFL history, but these days, they hardly pop up in conversations about legends. For their teams, at least, their contributions and legend will never be forgotten. If you had to make a list, who’d be your top 10 picks?