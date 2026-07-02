“Torn Grown Men Apart”: Nick Foles Reveals Stark Warning Andy Reid Gave Him About Philly During Eagles Interview

Not every dream job comes with a warning label. However, that wasn’t the case for former NFL quarterback Nick Foles. The Philadelphia Eagles pulled Foles into the league after selecting him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid saw him fit to lead the team’s offense. However, Reid was aware of the challenges that awaited Foles, so even before drafting him, he gave the QB a blunt message about what to expect.

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“I go back to like Andy Reid when I interviewed there pre-draft,” said Foles. “He asked me if I could play in the city of Philadelphia, and I said, ‘Yes. I can.’ And he goes, ‘You have faith in anything?’ I go, ‘Yes, I have faith in Christ, Christian, and my faith surrounds everything. He says, ‘Good, because you’re gonna need it here.’

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“And he said, this city has torn grown men apart. And it has a very passionate fan base that’s going to hold you accountable… But as long as you know, like, what you represent inside and you don’t each and every play, you’re not up and down, you just stay steady. It’s the best to play there. It’s just amazing, so much passion. And it’s hard. It’s so hard to play there.”

The Eagles fanbase has a history of booing their own team off the field. Even if the team is winning, if the fans feel the players are lacking effort or playing sloppy football, they don’t shy away from expressing their frustration. To be precise, in Philadelphia, respect is strictly tied to effort. If a player drops a pass but dives for the ball and plays with maximum effort, fans will respect him. If a player drops a pass and lacks any effort, the fans will turn on them instantly.

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Take the Eagles’ 2025 season playoff game against the 49ers as an example. Philadelphia’s offense completely sputtered against San Francisco. QB Jalen Hurts seemingly spent much of the game scrambling into dead ends, forcing a string of three-and-outs. As a result, the home crowd relentlessly booed the offense off the field at halftime and throughout the second half.

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However, Foles proved his worth to the fans and was regarded as a franchise legend. And this isn’t because the signal-caller spent a decade or so in Philadelphia; it’s because he helped the team to win their first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII when he stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz.

In 40 regular-season games for the Eagles, Foles threw for 8,703 yards while posting 58 touchdowns. And in the Super Bowl-winning game, Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns. In the aftermath of his impact in Philadelphia, Foles also earned himself another achievement.

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Utah-based artist Raymond Gibby created a life-sized statue known as ‘The Nick Foles and Doug Pederson Philly Special’ statue. The 9-foot-tall bronze statue, unveiled in September 2018, is located outside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, capturing the iconic trick play from Super Bowl LII, when the QB asked coach Pederson, “You want Philly Philly?” and the coach answered, “Yeah, let’s do it.”