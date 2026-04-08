“Tough News”: Packers Legend Brett Favre Makes Emotional Statement After Bears Icon Gets Diagnosed With CTE After Death

Green Bay Packers icon Brett Favre took time to reflect on the horrific findings regarding the death of former Chicago Bears star Steve McMichael. The NFL Hall of Famer died last year at 67 after a five-year battle with ALS. However, a year after his passing, McMichael was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) as per the Concussion & CTE Foundation. Hence, Favre shared a heartfelt message for the Bears legend on social media.

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“Tough news about Steve McMichael — prayers to his friends and family…,” Favre wrote on X. “He was a great competitor and part of some strong teams, including a final year with the Packers. Seeing what he dealt with, including having Stage 3 CTE, is a reminder of how serious this issue is. I’m glad that player safety is improving and hope those affected by it can get the help needed.”

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Favre’s empathy stems from his own recent reality after revealing a late-2024 Parkinson’s disease diagnosis linked to his NFL concussions. Watching a former rival suffer from severe brain trauma hits dangerously close to home for Favre as he navigates his own neurological battles.

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Brett Favre’s comments about the Bears’ defensive tackle highlight the importance of player safety, which has grown into a major concern across the NFL since the league officially admitted a link between football-related head trauma and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) for the first time on March 14, 2016.

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The league’s public stance shifted dramatically when its senior VP for health and safety, Jeff Miller, finally confirmed the link to a congressional committee. This admission was built on the damning research of Dr. Ann McKee, a Boston University neuropathologist who had diagnosed CTE in 90 of 94 former NFL players’ brains, forcing the league to implement significant safety changes.

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The 2024 season recorded the lowest number of player concussions since the league began tracking this data in 2015. However, the NFL saw head injuries increase in 2025, thanks largely to the continued evolution of the dynamic kickoff. Hence, after his diagnosis, Steve McMichael’s wife issued a powerful statement to raise awareness about the risks faced by NFL players from CTE.

McMichael’s wife sends emotional message after Bears legend’s CTE diagnosis

A year after Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael’s death, his wife, Misty McMichael, confirmed that her husband had been diagnosed with CTE. With this continuing to be a significant issue, particularly among NFL players, Misty McMichael shared a powerful statement to raise awareness about the CTE-related issues faced by players.

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“Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death,” his wife, Misty McMichael, said in a statement released by the foundation. “I donated Steve’s brain to inspire new research into the link between them.”

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The deaths of NFL legends like Steve McMichael serve as a sobering reminder of the long-term effects the game can have on its players. With CTE continuing to affect former players long after their careers end, the push for better research and improved player safety remains as urgent as ever.