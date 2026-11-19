Sports journalism is mourning the loss of a reporter who became the Chicago Tribune’s first Black sportswriter in 1974. He broke racial barriers during his decades-long career. Fred Mitchell passed away at 78, leaving behind a remarkable legacy across American sports. Many people in the NFL community made sure to pay tribute to him, including an NFL executive who recalled his memorable interactions with the journalist.

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Brian McCarthy, the NFL vice president of communications and chief spokesperson, shared on X, writing, “Sad to hear this news. One of my earliest memories working at the NFL was ‘pitching’ Fred a story. This was before email and texts, and business was done over the phone. Imagine that. And it was never a pitch but a chat. He was a good man.”

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Fred Mitchell passed away on November 17, 2026, as he battled leukemia for three years. The demise marked the loss of a trailblazer who helped change the face of American sports journalism. He wrote for the Chicago Tribune for 41 years before retiring in 2015. His arrival at the Chicago Tribune opened doors in an industry where racial representation was restricted.

During his time at the Chicago Tribune, he covered three major Chicago sports franchises: the Bears, Bulls, and the Cubs. He also became the newspaper’s first Black reporter assigned to a Major League Baseball beat. His connection to sports began long before he entered the newsroom.

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“He came in and was a gentleman from day one,” former reporter Bob Verdi, who worked alongside Mitchell, said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “He could do it all, and he did it all — Bulls, Bears, Cubs. And then, lo and behold, the last time I was with him, he was with the Blackhawks doing hockey. I was like, ‘C’mon, Fred!'”

“The thing with Fred was he was so calm and professional. Things can get crazy when you’re in a press box on deadline, and something happens, and it goes nuts. He never changed on deadline, and I can’t imagine he ever missed one. It’s almost like he knew how the games were going to turn out.”

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Mitchell played college football at Wittenberg University, where he held an NCAA College Division career scoring record through kicking. But after graduating, he taught English and coached football and track in Ohio before stepping into journalism.

Surprisingly, his influence was not limited to reporting. Mitchell taught sports journalism at DePaul University and Northwestern University to help prepare budding journalists for careers. He wrote 12 books, including works on several prominent Chicago sports figures.

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His contribution to football was also known through the Fred Mitchell Award, established in 2009, and presented every year to an outstanding college placekicker from outside the FBS. He received several honors throughout his career, such as the 2015 Ring Lardner Award and the Chicago Headline Club’s 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Fred was a wonderful guy, a wonderful colleague, and a pro’s pro as a journalist,” former Tribune sports editor Dan McGrath said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “He could, and did, cover everything. He never said no to an assignment, he never mailed it in, and he was capable of taking stories that didn’t look like much and turning them into real front-page gems.”

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“Besides his work ethic and his talent, what stood out about Fred was his dignity. He was a first-class gentleman, always. Those he covered had as much respect for him as his colleagues, and our respect was enormous.”

As tributes continue, McCarthy’s recollection gives a glimpse into the man behind the headlines. His legacy will live on not only through his groundbreaking reporting but also through the relationships he built and the journalists he inspired.