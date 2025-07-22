Travis Kelce’s 2-Word Request for Jason Kelce After 500% Growth for Garage Beer

Jason Kelce’s beer obsession runs deep. The retired Eagles center teamed up with his brother Travis last season on their latest business move: Garage Beer. Travis couldn’t hide his excitement about the partnership. “It was just an opportunity to be part of a brand that I really enjoy,” the Chiefs tight end exclusively shared. The brothers went all-in on the beer game, even shooting a promotional video called BREWMITE. They rolled out the full Hollywood treatment with embroidered jackets, hologram stickers, official posters, signed photos, and limited-edition VHS releases. But this offseason brings Jason back to his beloved beer with another interesting thing.

Monday dropped another classic Jason Kelce moment. He shared footage of his latest obsession on social media—a remote-controlled machine that looks straight out of a Pixar movie. Think Wall-E, but designed for one mission: delivering cold beer. Jason operates this thing like a kid with his first RC car. The machine rolls around, perfectly controlled, straight to wherever Jason wants his next brew. He grabs the beer with pure satisfaction written across his face. The name? Zambeerni. Classic Jason creativity right there.

“Safe to say the Zambeerni is f—— incredible! Huge hit this weekend,” he captioned the video. You can hear the genuine excitement in those words. This wasn’t just some random gadget purchase; Jason found his new favorite toy. And what about his brother Travis? He left a comment on that video with a two-word message: “ZAMBEER ME!” The former center couldn’t contain his enthusiasm. He hit up X with another post about his beer-delivering buddy. “It’s not a Zamboni, it’s a Zambeerni, and it did not disappoint! This thing was a crowd pleaser this weekend, and tons of fun!!” That double exclamation point tells you everything. This creation genuinely pumped Jason up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Kelce (@jason.kelce) Expand Post

AD

The Zamboni reference makes perfect sense when you dig into the history. Frank Zamboni revolutionized ice maintenance back in the day. Working in California with his brothers, Frank started in the block ice business during the 1930s. When refrigeration killed that industry, they pivoted smartly. They opened Iceland, an indoor ice rink, in 1940. Maintaining that ice became a nightmare. Five workers needed ninety minutes just to resurface the rink. They’d scrape, sweep, wash, mop, and spray—brutal manual labor every single time.

Frank wasn’t having it. By 1949, he had built a prototype machine that cut the job down to fifteen minutes. Mass production started in 1954. The 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley made Zamboni machines famous worldwide. Every ice rink wanted one. Jason’s Zambeerni follows that same innovative spirit. Why walk to get a beer when a robot can bring it to you? Pure genius meets pure laziness in the best way possible.

The retired center’s beer obsession reached new heights with this remote-controlled masterpiece. One thing became crystal clear that weekend: Jason’s love for beer is real, and now, he and Travis have turned a beer company into a brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Travis and Jason Kelce turn Garage Beer into a national phenomenon

The Kelce brothers didn’t just jump into beer ownership. They bulldozed their way through the entire industry. They joined Garage Beer’s ownership team in June 2024, when their fame was absolutely nuclear. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for a business move this bold. Their celebrity power isn’t just helping. Indeed, it’s rocket-fueling Garage Beer’s expansion across America. When the brothers first bought in, the beer was only available in six states. Fast forward twelve months, and you can grab a Garage Beer anywhere from Maine to California.

Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves. Andy Sauer, a company owner (not named Kelce), told Brewbound that sales have surged 400% to 500%, depending on how growth is measured. That’s not steady progress. In fact, it’s a market takeover. Moreover, Garage Beer expects to produce 300,000 barrels by the end of 2025, which would rank it among the top 12 craft brewers nationally, per Brewers Association standards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Undoubtedly not bad for a brand that was regional just a year ago. The production model is efficient: originally brewed by Braxton Brewing in Cincinnati, Garage Beer now relies on co-packing deals with City Brewing in Tennessee and Founders Brewing in Michigan. This allows for rapid scaling without major infrastructure costs.

Market timing also played a key role. Lager-style beers are surging in popularity among craft drinkers, while traditional light lager brands have lost ground. Garage Beer fills that gap, offering an alternative to both corporate brews and hyper-local crafts. The Kelce brothers showed that celebrity ownership can succeed—when paired with real passion and sharp business strategy.