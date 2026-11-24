By the third quarter of a Denver Broncos–Cincinnati Bengals blowout in September 2025, the game had produced 22 penalties. Troy Aikman had enough of it, and viewers loved it. He expressed what the crowd was thinking, and Russell Yurk, who had just backed the call, took it in stride. That was the Aikman-Yurk dynamic at its best: disagreement without disrespect.

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However, based on a recent observation, critics say the dynamic has changed, and the culprit wasn’t anything Aikman said. It was his behavior.

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“I’ve always wondered what Troy Aikman’s face looks like when Russell Yurk speaks, and I think he thinks of him less than he thinks of Joe Buck currently,” sports announcer Chase Snyder wrote on X.

Responding to Aikmna’s behavior, several media figures expressed their feelings about the former Cowboys QB, including The Athletic’s Mike Sando, who wrote,

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“Belittled him. Really bad form from Aikman here. Treat people well.”

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The incident that sparked the observation took place during the live broadcast of the Week 11 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals.

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With seconds remaining, Commanders kicker Drew Stevens hit a game-winning field goal. Although two seconds remained when the ball hit the uprights, the stadium clock operator failed to stop the clock, letting it run to zero and abruptly ending the game.

Because NFL replay rules don’t allow officials to put time back on the clock when the next play would be a kickoff, the game ended without Cincinnati receiving a final return.

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During the postgame wrap-up, ESPN brought Russell Yurk, an ESPN on-air rules analyst for Monday Night Football and a former NFL officiating executive, into the broadcast booth to explain the obscure clock rule to viewers.

As Yurk finished explaining and was stepping out of the frame, Troy Aikman patted him on the back and appeared to usher him out while saying,

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“Good job. That was your moment. That was your moment, Russ. All you have is your 15 seconds is up.”

Although Troy Aikman laughed as he said it, some viewers saw it as harmless teasing, while many saw it as Aikman disrespecting his colleague.

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For context, Troy Aikman and Russell Yurk have worked together at ESPN for almost two and a half years (since July 31, 2024), spanning three NFL seasons (2024, 2025, and 2026) and have mostly agreed on calls throughout the season.

Yet, as the backlash followed, it will be interesting to see whether Troy Aikman clarifies his stance on allegedly belittling Yurk.