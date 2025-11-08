Tributes Pour In as Tom Brady’s Ex Gisele Bündchen Makes Announcement Before Partner Joaquim Valente’s Big Day

Gisele Bündchen’s latest public appearance has everyone talking again, but this time, it’s not about fashion or her ex-husband, Tom Brady. While many were anticipating a birthday tribute for her partner, Joaquim Valente, Bündchen first turned the spotlight elsewhere, making a powerful statement related to women and kids.

“Yesterday was such a beautiful and emotional day at the opening of the Children’s Village at Lotus House, a place created with so much love to help children in need learn, grow, and dream freely in an environment where they can feel safe, loved, and inspired,” Bündchen wrote on her Instagram post. “It’s truly an honor to serve as a Board Member of Lotus House, the nation’s largest women’s homeless shelter. My heart is full of gratitude for being part of this journey. 💛”

On November 6, Tom Brady‘s ex-wife was at the grand opening of the Children’s Village at Lotus House, the largest women’s homeless shelter in the U.S. This foundation helps more than 1,500 women, youth, and children each year. To date, they have helped more than 13,000 women and children.

The new Children’s Village gives kids a safe and inspiring place to learn, grow, and dream. Bündchen, who was joined by Cuban-American singer and actress Gloria Estefan, even shared multiple photos on her Instagram account, featuring some heartfelt moments with the kids.

The supermodel even requested the fans to contribute to the noble cause.

“Learn more through the link in my bio to see how you can help. Together, we are stronger.”

This focus on community comes as Bündchen continues to build a new life with partner Joaquim Valente. Many fans were smitten by her IG story hours later. On November 7, the 45-year-old model posted an Instagram Story for Joaquim’s birthday. The photo showed Gisele walking on a beach in Costa Rica with Joaquim, 38, and their baby at sunset.

“Feliz aniversário @joaquimvalente! Te amo!” she wrote in Portuguese, which means, “Happy birthday, Joaquim! I love you!”

Back in 2022, Bündchen had a high-profile divorce from the GOAT, Tom Brady. Fans were even more surprised when she revealed she was dating her trainer, Joaquim Valente. Now, years later, the couple is still going strong and never ceases to give some heartwarming moments to the fans.

Last month, she shared a video of her workouts. In the posted pictures, fans could see her doing yoga, dancing, cycling, surfing, and practicing jiu-jitsu with Joaquim, who comes from a family of jiu-jitsu experts. She once said she didn’t plan to learn jiu-jitsu, but after meeting Joaquim, she realized it was more than just self-defense.

On Instagram, fans are gushing over Bündchen, her family, and her philanthropic causes. In fact, several of them showed love to the Brazilian diva.

Fans congratulate Tom Brady’s ex over her philanthropic venture

One fan could not stop herself from expressing her admiration for the supermodel. “Wonderful in every way!! I admire you so much!! 😘💕.”

The time after the divorce from Tom Brady was tough for her. But with time, she has created her own life, welcoming a child with Valente while helping the community.

“She is always shining not because her beauty, it’s because her amazing soul ❤️,” another fan congratulated her with such heartfelt words.

A supporter even praised the loving aspects of her personality. “❤️❤️❤️ Gisele, you are an inspiration. So giving, generous, loving and kind. ✨💫.”

Gisele Bündchen has often shown support for people in need. This was one of those moments. Her fans from Brazil were also on cloud nine. One of them excitedly commented on her latest move.

“So proud of “our” Gaucho woman and this beautiful human being. 😍👏👏👏,” the fan wrote.

There have been ups and downs in her personal life. But that hasn’t changed her a bit. Bündchen’s nature remains helpful and caring. It forced one fan to congratulate her on the achievement.

“This photo shows the true power of love and compassion. Bravo Gisele!” she mentioned.

Overall, she has been a true inspiration for the millions of fans. Her personal and activist life still reminds fans of her willpower.