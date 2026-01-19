Troy Aikman Allegedly Forced Mike McDaniel’s Firing as $6.35 Billion NFL Team Rejects Ousted Dolphins Coach

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman’s growing Miami influence draws scrutiny during a leadership shakeup.

Mike McDaniel exits as the Dolphins’ front-office direction shifts mid-search.

A $6.35 billion franchise passes after evaluating McDaniel’s candidacy.

After the Dolphins’ regular season ended with their playoff hopes officially being over for this season, Mike McDaniel said, “I’m the head coach of the Miami Dolphins until told otherwise.”

He was told otherwise just three days after that.

Now, a childhood friend of McDaniel reveals that Troy Aikman might have had something to do with the firing of the former head coach.

“Troy Aikman got Mike [McDaniel] fired. (Because) Aikman’s helping them with the GM search,” comedian Dan Soder, McDaniel’s friend, said on the Soder Podcast on January 13. “When you watch football as a fan, you notice when broadcasters are slanted for or against you.”

According to longtime friend Soder, McDaniel lost his job because of Aikman’s new role as a consultant aiding the Dolphins in hiring their next general manager. A process McDaniel himself expected to influence before things unraveled.

The Dolphins ultimately selected Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager on January 9. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that “Aikman was his biggest supporter entering this process.”​

Soder pressed further, using NBC analyst Chris Collinsworth as an example of how broadcasters show favoritism. Noting how Collinsworth “loves Patrick Mahomes” and mentions the Chiefs’ quarterback at every opportunity. This pattern, Soder argued, mirrors Aikman’s habit of negatively targeting McDaniel during broadcasts.

“When having a friend that’s an NFL coach, you notice more when people talk about your friend. And Troy Aikman sh*ts on McDaniel in a way that I’m like, he doesn’t like Mike,” Soder added on the podcast.​

Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross fired McDaniel on January 8, following a disappointing 7-10 season marked by injuries, inconsistent play, and another playoff miss. Over four seasons, McDaniel compiled a 35-33 regular-season record but went 0-2 in postseason games.

Despite the exit, teams across the league continue pursuing the 42-year-old play-caller for his innovative offensive schemes.​

Mike McDaniel faces first rejection post-Dolphins firing

McDaniel draws interest from multiple NFL teams for head coaching, coordinator, and other roles after his recent dismissal. Yet the Atlanta Falcons, valued at $6.35 billion, passed on him despite a prior working relationship that fueled early speculation.​

The former head coach served as an offensive assistant with the Falcons in 2015 and 2016, when Matt Ryan led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, falling short against the Patriots in overtime. Still, Atlanta pivoted to former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as their next leader.

However, McDaniel garners attention from several other franchises eyeing his experience.

Raiders: Head coach vacancy, with McDaniel interviewing on Monday, January 19.​

Buccaneers: Defensive coordinator role, interview scheduled for Friday, January 23.​

Chargers: Offensive coordinator position.​

Ravens: Head coach opening; Head coach opening; already interviewed on January 15.​

Other teams like the Eagles and Lions have also shown interest in McDaniel’s services.​

Criticism from media figures is commonplace for players and coaches in the league, and McDaniel has faced plenty during his four years as the HC. The Dolphins aim to rebuild after yet another postseason drought (and no Super Bowl win since 1974). They move forward with fresh leadership, but the same old fractured locker room.​