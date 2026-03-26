Troy Aikman Announces New Career Move After ESPN Season Ends

Essentials Inside The Story Aikman’s beer company, Eight Elite Light Lager to be a lead sponsor in his latest partnership

Dolphins had recruited Aikman to lead their search for a new GM and HC

Aikman confirmed he will continue to work with the Dolphins in some capacity

After announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2001, Troy Aikman has stepped into multiple roles since then, with his favorite being a broadcaster. Now, 25 years after the former Dallas Cowboys QB hung up his cleats, the three-time Super Bowl winner is stepping into a completely different arena from his previous experiences as a quarterback, a broadcaster, and an analyst.

“Spent the evening in Colorado Springs shooting spots for a project I’m proud to be a part of – Venu Amphitheaters,” wrote Aikman on his Instagram. “Tulsa, McKinney, Houston, and El Paso on the way. These music venues are first in class. And yes, plenty of ice-cold EIGHT.”

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Venu Amphitheaters are luxury open-air venues developed by VENU Holding Corporation. Currently, they are building five such amphitheaters in Oklahoma, Texas, and Colorado. The Ford Amphitheater, situated in Colorado Springs, has been operational since 2024, and has collaborated for a partnership with Aikman and his company, Eight Elite Light Lager.

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Besides the Colorado venue, the partnership will be valid in each amphitheater owned by Venu. With this collaboration, Troy Aikman is going to lend his name to the exclusive, custom-designed Aikman Club, which will be included in all the current and under-construction venues.

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In his Instagram post, the Dallas Cowboys legend gave a glimpse of the newly built Aikman Club within the venue in Colorado Springs, where he also did the promotional shoot. The large seating area, along with the unobstructed view of the concert area, can elevate the overall concert experience. The VIP suites can host between 4 and 10 guests, and they come with natural gas-powered fire pits with food and beverage options.

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Moreover, the three-time Super Bowl champion’s company, Eight Elite Light Lager, is the lead sponsor for all venues, meaning the beer will be served to the guests during the events, including the ones at the Aikman Club.

The former quarterback is currently enjoying a busy offseason between this collaboration and his expanding role in Miami.

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Troy Aikman’s latest role brings a new challenge beyond ESPN broadcasting

Troy Aikman has been working as a color commentator for over two decades. Although he joined ESPN in 2022, he previously spent twenty years with Fox. Besides his broadcasting duties, he recently started working with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year. While he was initially hired to find the new GM and coach for the franchise, he will continue working with the Dolphins “in some capacity.”

Throughout his NFL career, the Hall of Fame quarterback only suited up for the Dallas Cowboys, and following his retirement, he held off on taking a front office role for several years. The biggest reason behind Aikman not taking up a front office role was his daughters. The ESPN analyst felt it would be “selfish” to step into a new role when he could be spending time with his young daughters.

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Appearing on the Rodeo Time podcast, the former NFL star reflected on his role with the Dolphins and expressed his desire to continue working with the franchise.

“This year, the Dolphins reached out to me and asked if I would help them in their GM search and head coaching search. It kind of caught me out of left field. I wasn’t expecting that,” Aikman said. “I dove into it and decided I would do it. Thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure. I’m going to continue to work with them in some capacity.”

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While Aikman is blessed to work as an ESPN analyst, especially with Joe Buck on his side for the past 25 years, he also admitted that working with Miami has scratched whatever itch the legend had for working in a front office.