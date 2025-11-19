Troy Aikman Confirms Feeling Relieved After Dak Prescott Abandoned On-Field Habit Against Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 on Monday, with Dak Prescott delivering an MVP-level performance. The quarterback completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns while committing zero interceptions. Beyond the stellar on-field performance, broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck took notice of one particular aspect of Prescott’s game during the live matchup.

There was a noticeable reduction of his signature “Here We Go” pre-snap cadence. According to reporting from Awful Announcing, the Cowboys legend Troy Aikman and ESPN’s Joe Buck expressed relief at hearing less of the quarterback’s go-to vocal cue, which became a staple of the Cowboys’ offensive operation in the 2023 season under the then-head coach Mike McCarthy.

In November 2023, following a 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Dak Prescott explained the purpose to the Amazon Prime postgame show.

“Really, we wanted to make sure that we’re all getting off (at the same time), using the cadence to our advantage. The linemen wanted a little something before. For me, really, it’s to tell them, stop the communicating, here we go.”

According to The Athletic’s reporting from December 2023, the phrase “Here We Go” typically precedes Prescott’s call of “White 80 set” before the snap occurs. Even Cooper Rush, the Cowboys’ backup quarterback at the time, noted that the cadence “helped those guys up front.”

The credit behind the viral phrase goes to the coaching staff under offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy to enhance coordination and synchronization at the line of scrimmage. And against the Raiders, the Cowboys maintained that seamless level of execution.

The Cowboys accumulated 381 total yards on 65 plays against Las Vegas, dominating time of possession and field position. They had built a commanding 31-9 lead entering the fourth quarter, effectively removing any suspense from the contest by halftime when the score stood at 24-9.​

The Cowboys’ defense proved equally impressive in shutting down Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. Dallas recorded four sacks on the evening and limited the Raiders to scoring only one touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. Smith completed 27 of 42 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

On the other hand, Prescott’s four-touchdown game performance marked a franchise milestone.

Dak Prescott’s performance sparks momentum for the Cowboys’ crucial battle

Dak Prescott had his 41st career game with at least three passing touchdowns, moving past Hall of Famer Tony Romo’s previous franchise record of 40 such games. Additionally, Prescott now has 13 career games with four or more passing touchdowns, the franchise high.

Prescott’s touchdowns were distributed among four different receivers: George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, and Ryan Flournoy, showcasing the balance and efficiency of Dallas’s offensive attack.

Pickens emerged as Prescott’s primary target throughout the evening, recording nine receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown. Lamb (5 receptions, 66 yards, one touchdown) and Pickens were held out of the opening drive in a coach’s disciplinary decision, the team said. The dual-threat receiving attack proved overwhelming for a Raiders defense that had struggled significantly throughout the 2025 season. The Raiders’ defense currently stands in 17th position, allowing 326.8 yards on average.

The Cowboys now hold a record of 4-5-1 and stand 2nd in the NFC East. In week 12, they will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles, who are currently 8-2. What do you think? Will Dallas finally be able to cement their place at the top?