Troy Aikman Defends Himself and Tom Brady Amid Dolphins “Conflict of Interest” Allegations

Ever since Troy Aikman took up a special consulting role with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, he has faced waves of narratives about “conflict of interest.” As the lead broadcaster for ESPN and the face of ABC’s Monday Night Football, the advisory role he took up, many believed, went against his duties as an unbiased broadcaster. Even Tom Brady has dealt with the same thing for his broadcasting role with ESPN ever since he bought a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. But Aikman is shutting it all down once and for all.

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On Episode 659 of the Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, the host asked Aikman if the league has handed him the same level of restrictions as it once did to Brady. While both of them can attend production meetings remotely, they cannot visit the team facilities in person. Aikman noted that the league hasn’t been notified directly about these restrictions, made the case that his situation differs from Brady, and went on to push against the ‘conflict’ allegations.

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“I have people reach out to me all the time from all different teams each year as far as what coaching candidates do you recommend? What do you think of this player?” Aikman said. “And I’m there to help any way that I can. I mean, I don’t reveal state secrets. I don’t feel that I tell anybody anything that I shouldn’t or that is off-limits. I know that when we’re in production meetings, for instance, and somebody tells me something, I know whether it can be used on air. I know whether or not it can be repeated.

“I’ve read where there are those that have said that my role or my consulting with the Dolphins as they went through their general manager and head coaching search is a conflict of interest. I kind of laugh at that because I think anyone who speaks into a mic has a conflict of interest because you have relationships. And when I’m calling a game after 25 years in this business, I have relationships on both sidelines. Everyone who speaks has relationships. And how they then slant the story on what they’re reporting is affected by the relationships in which they have. So I kind of laugh at those who act as though they have no conflicts and somehow I do or Tom Brady does or someone else as opposed to themselves.”

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After giving a big chunk of their lives to playing quarterback in the NFL, Tom Brady for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Troy Aikman for the Dallas Cowboys, both of them have built these “relationships” across the league. From bonds forged in the locker room to facing opponents on the gridiron, these are the experiences the broadcasting networks wanted to tap into in the first place. And this is what gives their broadcasting an edge nobody else has.

Now, for Brady particularly, the NFL has in place what was essentially called the “Brady Rules.” Under the terms of these rules, he wasn’t allowed to join team production meetings, enter team facilities, or watch practices throughout the 2024 season. Brady had to rely on second-hand information from his crew and co-hosts, which got in the way of his role in the booth. Last offseason, those rules were eased, allowing him to attend production meetings virtually. The $375 million investment Fox had made on the 7x Super Bowl champ finally paid off in a big way as a result.

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Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 05: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback and Fox NFL, American Football Herren, USA Analyst Tom Brady leaves the field before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 05, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Saints at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357250105020

As for Aikman, after he took up the consultant role with the Dolphins, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy laid out the rulebook for him through a statement sent to Front Office Sports this August, and also tied it to Brady’s performance.

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“There have been no issues with Tom over the last two seasons,” McCarthy said. “It is up to the coaches and clubs what they share with him. If they share information they shouldn’t, then that’s on them. The same parameters that pertained to Tom last season will continue this year and also will apply to Troy.

“Both may attend production meetings virtually but will have no access to practice facilities or practices. They may conduct interviews outside team facilities with football personnel and players. They could conduct the interview at the team hotel in an area separate from other football personnel. They could broadcast games involving their own club.”

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Going back to the podcast with Troy Aikman, Richard Deitsch asked what he would have done had the Dolphins been on his Monday Night Football schedule this year (they’re only slated for Fox and CBS slots this year). Aikman used this question to double down on his earlier point.

“What would I have done or suggested? I wouldn’t have done or suggested anything,” Aikman said. “I would have just called the game, and I would have called it the way I see it. Like I said, I’ve called games that Norv Turner’s (Cowboys’ OC during Aikman’s playing days) been the offensive coordinator. I’ve called games that Norv Turner’s been the offensive coordinator. I’ve called games where I did Monday night, Sean Payton. I’ve known him a long time. I have those friendships and relationships, and it doesn’t affect how I do the job.

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“Am I going to come out and rip those guys if things don’t go? I’d like to think I don’t go out and rip anybody for that matter. But that, for me, is not unique. It’s just when you’re in this business and you’ve been in the NFL as long as I have and associated with the NFL, you have relationships. And that’s why I said anyone who suggests otherwise, I mean, for anyone who wants to try to tell me that they have no conflicts of interest, I call bulls— on that”

Now, come Week 3, Troy Aikman will call the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears are dealing with an injury scare to their quarterback, and the Eagles are coming in on a 2-0 streak. The narratives around Troy Aikman’s ‘conflict of interest’ may have spilled over if the Dolphins had any games on Monday this season. Those allegations might not go away anytime soon, but the 3x Super Bowl champ has told the NFL world exactly where he stands on that.