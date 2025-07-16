Troy Aikman Gets Emotional for Ex-Coach Jimmy Johnson With a 3-Word Message on Cowboys Legend’s Special Day

Jimmy Johnson once banned post-game meals because his team dared to lose. After a late-season loss to Washington – one the Cowboys could’ve brushed off – Johnson wasn’t in the mood for in-flight snacks. “They were kind of hoopin’ and hollerin’ when the gal starts to serve the food,” he recalled. “I said no, no…They don’t deserve to eat. They didn’t play.” And so…they didn’t eat. It was that kind of ruthless standard that defined Jimmy’s reign in Dallas. Wins were everything. Comfort? Earned. Respect? Demanded. And if that meant starving a few egos along the way, so be it.

And why wouldn’t he? Back in 1989, when Jimmy Johnson took over a struggling Cowboys roster, he essentially made them a dynasty. But it wasn’t easy. Because when Troy Aikman arrived as the No. 1 overall pick, things didn’t exactly click. Johnson threw an early curveball by drafting Steve Walsh, too. Aikman didn’t see strategy – he saw betrayal. And after a 1-15 debut season, their relationship was hanging by a thread. “We went 1-15—that’ll strain any relationship,” Johnson said.

Fast-forward 35 years. On Tuesday, Aikman posted a black-and-white photo on his Instagram story: Johnson in a headset, mid-coaching moment. Aikman, wearing his iconic No. 8 jersey, listens intently. The caption? Just three words, short and loaded: “Happy Birthday Jimmy!” No emojis or long sentences. Just a frame that carried three decades of history. And that photo? It wasn’t just a throwback – it was proof of what came after that. “I knew Troy was our guy, but I wanted to take Steve Walsh because quarterbacks are so valuable…I actually started trying to trade Steve Walsh a month or two after I drafted him,” Johnson admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left and Terry Bradshaw joke with former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson prior to the Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Johnson is being inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ARL2023123001 IANxHALPERIN

AD

But once Walsh was gone, things thawed. Johnson eventually traded Walsh, rebuilt trust with Aikman, and together they turned Dallas into a dynasty. The scars from that rocky start never disappeared – but they healed into something stronger. It was the little stuff like that that changed everything. By the early ‘90s, they were building more than aquariums – they were building a dynasty. “We worked hard,” Aikman said. “Our best players were our hardest working players.” He gave Johnson credit not just for the coaching, but for the roster-building. “He [Jimmy] might have been better at assembling our roster and really having an eye for getting a great value in lower rounds,” Aikman said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Today, they’re more than coach and quarterback. Jimmy Johnson once helped Troy Aikman build a fish tank at home after a Christmas party. “I did nothing but drink Heinekens,” Aikman laughed. “Jimmy built all of it.” Now they’re family. Aikman got emotional watching Johnson enter the Hall of Fame. Johnson calls him his best friend. “Like I said, we’re best friends, now… It’s fantastic.” But if Jimmy Johnson looked intense in that photo Aikman posted, wait until you see him in the docuseries trailer.

Jimmy Johnson didn’t just win – He changed what winning meant in Dallas

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys isn’t just a nostalgia trip. It’s a war story – loud, messy, brilliant. And Michael Irvin, never one to sugarcoat, sums it up best: “The road to a championship is never paved smoothly…He [Johnson] made practice hell. So the game is heaven.” Johnson didn’t just coach a team – he broke them down and rebuilt them. Fast. Violent. Relentless. That 1-15 nightmare of a first season? It turned into a 50-22 run over his final four years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The trailer shows Johnson barking at a player: “Asthma my a–. Get over there on that other field and have asthma.” But Irvin says it wasn’t just chaos – it was character-building. “He shaped people,” Irvin said in an earlier interview. He built guys who came “from a lot of broken areas.” And under Jimmy, they became champions. The series, premiering August 19, digs into the dynasty’s soul. It includes unfiltered stories from Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Jerry Jones, Aikman, and Johnson himself. And of course, Irvin – who practically bleeds blue and silver – doesn’t hold back.

So, Johnson’s presence turned Dallas from punchline to powerhouse. And maybe that’s why Troy Aikman’s 3-word post hit so hard, because behind it is a storm of moments – some hilarious, some brutal, all unforgettable. The message was short. The history behind it? Legendary. And that photo on Instagram? It wasn’t a throwback. It was a full-circle moment.