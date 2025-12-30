Troy Aikman Hints at Former Cowboys Coach Almost Ruining His and Michael Irvin’s Career

Essentials Inside The Story Before the Cowboys became a dynasty, frustration nearly tore the offense apart once

One coaching change flipped everything, rescuing careers of Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin

Looking back now, a single decision explains how Dallas went from chaos to champions, and why those legends exist at all

During their golden years, the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls, riding on Troy Aikman’s offense featuring receiver Michael Irvin. But the situation was not always like that. In fact, the players were so fed up with the offensive coordinator, David Shula, that they were looking for ways to get out before Norv Turner came in and turned the situation around.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I say it from experience. Norv Turner came in my third year in the league, totally turned our offense around, turned my career around. Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith would tell you the same thing. I think there’s been and this has always been debated,” Aikman said during the December 29 episode of ESPN’s Monday Night Football Countdown Show.

The Cowboys drafted Irvin in the first round of the 1988 Draft and drafted Aikman first overall the next year. Shula also became their offensive coordinator in 1989. But they had massive trust issues. America’s Team finished the season with a 1-15 record. Troy Aikman lost all 11 games he started. Irvin was also frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had the ear-gate of Norv Turner. We did not have the ear-gate of David Shula, and it did not go well with him. He wanted it his way,” the receiver said on the JaM Session on 103.3 ESPN Radio (KESN-FM) in June 2019.

The receiver’s performance was also hit hard. In two seasons with Shula as their offensive coordinator, Irvin scored only seven touchdowns from 46 receptions for 791 receiving yards. Aikman’s performance also nose-dived, with more interceptions than touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation became so alarmingly dangerous that the Cowboys thought of trading him, while Aikman talked to his agent to seek a way out and sign with another team.

That’s the effect of a coach not getting confidence from his players. It forced them to look for another offensive coordinator in 1991, and their search ended with Norv Turner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Norv Turner saved Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin’s careers

While Shula had his strict disciplinarian ways, Turner adjusted to the motion. Before the Cowboys selected Turner as their offensive coordinator, he had worked only as the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams for six years. But he quickly made plans that helped Troy Aikman pass the ball to Michael Irvin. He also had a great running back in Emmitt Smith, drafted by the Cowboys in 1990.

In the first season itself in 1991, Aikman had a 65% completion rate (almost 10% increase from the past two seasons). Irvin’s performance also improved dramatically. In 1991, he had 93 receptions for 1,523 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His receptions and yards were more than the same metrics of his first three years (1988-1990) combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results were visible to everyone as the Cowboys won consecutive Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993. Aikman’s winning record also improved from 7-19 under Shula to 31-11 under Turner. He also had 3k+ passing yards in both championship seasons. Irvin went on to have five consecutive seasons with 1k+ receiving yards.

Coincidentally, in 2025, Shula’s son, Chris Shula, is the Rams’ defensive coordinator. But the Rams are still rolling high. On the other side, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin are now hailed as the Cowboys’ legends – all because of one coaching change.