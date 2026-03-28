Troy Aikman Hints at Partnership in Former Cowboys Coach’s New Career Move

Essentials Inside The Story A Dallas-rooted connection begins to resurface off the field

Troy Aikman backs former Cowboys coach's bold move into the restaurant world

Caffe Lucca draws in other big NFL names as well

Last year, Troy Aikman, the Dallas Cowboys legend, threw a strong forward pass into the crowded light-beer market with the launch of his own low-calorie brand: EIGHT. Fast forward to now, after dominating on the field and becoming a familiar voice in the broadcast booth, he is backing former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who is also beginning a new chapter in the food and beverage industry. On March 27, Aikman publicly showed his support for the coach’s bold career move with an interesting hint.

“Caffe Lucca will be amazing, congratulations,” Troy Aikman posted on his Instagram story with, “also serving EIGHT” hint.

Along with sharing a photo of himself and former coach Jason Garrett, Troy Aikman also posted an article from The Dallas Morning News titled “Why former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is opening a restaurant in Dallas” on his Instagram story, adding a simple but supportive caption for Garrett’s new café, Caffe Lucca.

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Even though nothing has been officially confirmed, it still feels like the start of a budding partnership. Clearly, Aikman is an open supporter of the cafe and even mentions that it also serves EIGHT, subtly suggesting how their paths have crossed again, this time with an off-the-field partnership. At the end of the day, you have Jason Garrett stepping into the restaurant scene with his new Cafe Caffe Lucca, while Aikman is further building his beer brand, EIGHT, which he co-founded in 2022.

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Both have a long history in Dallas and share a connection with the Cowboys franchise, having played together between 1992 and 1999. Therefore, this is one of those partnerships that seems to make sense in the off-field.

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Troy Aikman’s Eight Elite Light Lager, named after the No. 8 he wore during his Super Bowl-winning run with the Dallas Cowboys, is an Austin-based beer currently available only in Texas and Oklahoma. The brew is crafted with organic grains and Hallertau Taurus hops, known for their antioxidant properties, while keeping things light at just 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per serving. During a Houston launch event, Aikman emphasized that the lager is made without sugar, fillers, or adjuncts, keeping the focus on a clean, straightforward recipe.

At the same time, Jason Garrett has stepped into the restaurant space with Caffe Lucca, a new spot near the Katy Trail and the Knox Hotel in Dallas. The venture is a collaboration with restaurateur Julian Barsotti and former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg, adding a strong local connection to the project. Named in honor of Laufenberg’s late son, Luke, the restaurant offers a Sicilian-inspired menu blended with Mediterranean, Moroccan, Greek, and Italian flavors. To make it even more special, Troy Aikman has now dipped his toes into the venture through a client-owner partnership with Jason Garrett.

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No wonder Aikman has been quite active in other pursuits outside of football. After retiring in 2000, he made a smooth transition to sports broadcasting. Between 2001 and 2021, he worked as a color commentator for the NFL on FOX. In 2022, he became part of Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC.

Outside of sports broadcasting, Aikman was also a co-owner of Hall of Fame Racing with Roger Staubach between 2005 and 2009. In addition to this, he is also a co-owner of the San Diego Padres.

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With Troy Aikman publicly supporting Myles Garrett as he ventures into the food industry, this marks a new chapter in his life, as Garrett chose to celebrate it with NFL stars.

Jason Garrett welcomed NFL stars at Caffe Lucca

It has been almost a week since Jason Garrett officially opened his new cafe, Caffe Lucca, down on Travis Street in Dallas. The restaurant is an all-day restaurant and is a joint effort with Julian Barsotti and former NFL quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

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This comes at a time when Jason Garrett’s future at NBC Sports is up in the air. With longtime analyst Tony Dungy (70) exiting the channel after a 17-year run, it appears NBC may be following a broader trend in sports media. In the current scenario, the TV channels are leaning toward younger on-air personalities rather than relying on traditional former coaches.

Garrett ventured into broadcasting in 2022 after stepping away from the NFL sidelines. He is currently a commentator for NBC Sports. Garrett works as a commentator for Notre Dame Fighting Irish games and also works as a backup analyst for NFL games on NBC. In addition to that, Garrett is part of the studio crew for Football Night in America.

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The opening drew a lot of attention. It turned into a bit of a football reunion, with big names coming out to show support for Garrett. The Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, stopped by, along with former Cowboys standouts like Sean Lee, Zack Martin, Michael Irvin, and Russell Maryland.

Garrett also posted more photos where he was surrounded by familiar faces from the football world, including Daryl Johnston, Tom Walsh, Mark Stepnoski, Drew Pearson, and many more. In the pictured coach, Daniel Novakov was also captured with his wife, Sarah Novakov. Notably, Sarah also posted a video of the cafe, calling it the next go-to place.

With the support from the football community and the possibility of new partnerships on the horizon, this could be a great step for all parties involved, bringing together the worlds of sports, media, and hospitality in a unique way.