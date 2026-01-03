Troy Aikman Is Already Focusing on Future After Accepting Dolphins Move Away From ESPN

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman is stepping into a new NFL role, and it has nothing to do with the booth or the field

After his illustrious football career with the Dallas Cowboys, legendary quarterback Troy Aikman swiftly transitioned into broadcasting in 2002. Now, with this second career going strong for close to 24 years, the Pro Football Hall of Famer is ready for another new journey, as part of the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming offseason. Hence, while celebrating this new year, Aikman shared his excitement about this new challenge on social media.

“Thankful for 2025 and what’s to come in 2026,” the Dallas Cowboys legend wrote as a caption for his Instagram post, which features a picture of him and his daughters.

As part of this new role with the Miami Dolphins, Troy Aikman will work as a consultant on the franchise’s general manager hiring, as chairman Stephen Ross seeks additional perspectives on the team’s direction. Further, Aikman will sit in for the interviews but is not expected to stay with the organization beyond the search.

By bringing in Troy Aikman, the Dolphins are emulating an approach followed by the Washington Commanders. The NFC East powerhouse consulted former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers in their coaching and GM searches in 2024.

Miami will be looking for a new GM for the first time in nine years after parting ways with Chris Grier on October 31. Throughout this tenure, the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game and extended the streak that has now reached 25 years. As this season has ended up being another disappointment, Miami sits near the bottom of the AFC East with a dismal 7-9 after missing out on the playoffs.

With Aikman starting this new role, the pressure will be mounting as the Dolphins’ supporters haven’t had a lot to cheer since the days of the great Dan Marino, who retired in 2000. Hence, ahead of this Herculean task, Aikman received a special message from his former boss, Jerry Jones.

Jones sends blessings for Troy Aikman ahead of new role

For Jerry Jones, star quarterback Troy Aikman remains a special player as he, alongside fellow franchise cornerstones like Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Deion Sanders, was responsible for his success as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. With these footballing superstars, the Cowboys were once again called America’s Team as they won three Lombardi trophies in the 1990s.

Hence, when asked about Aikman’s new role with the Dolphins during his appearance on 105.3 “The Fan”, Jerry Jones had nothing but praise and blessings.

“You’re talking to the wrong person because Troy Aikman is associated with my time in the NFL. I hardly to know how to say NFL without saying Troy,” Jones said. “I’m so proud of him and what he did with the Cowboys, proud of what he is in the NFL. He’s had a great career, no matter how you count it. I’ve always appreciated him having him on my side, our side. Obviously, he has to have an even hand with his job now as a broadcaster. I will say that he is certainly capable of helping any team in whatever capacity it is.”

Now, with the offseason soon approaching, all eyes will be on Troy Aikman as fans will be wondering if he can channelize his otherworldly footballing talent into his new role with the Miami Dolphins front office.