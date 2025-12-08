Troy Aikman & Joe Buck Height Comparison: Who Is Taller Between the ESPN Announcers?

For nearly twenty-five years, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have been the voices behind football action on NFL Sundays and now Monday nights too. Their solid partnership makes them the league’s longest-running broadcast duo. And of course, their bond thrives on mutual respect, shared milestones, and a friendship that goes beyond collegiality. But amid everything, there’s one detail fans are curious about: how tall are these announcers?

According to Britannica and IMDb, Troy Aikman is three inches taller than Joe Buck, with Aikman measuring 6 feet 4 inches and Buck measuring 6 feet 1 inch. It’s a small but noticeable difference, especially when the viewers catch them sharing a screen in the broadcast booth. In fact, many fans have pointed this out while discussing their commentary. As for their careers, there’s plenty to admire.

Born on November 21, 1966, Aikman spent his early childhood in Cerrios, California, before his family shifted to Henryetta, Oklahoma. He attended Henryetta High School, an institute that laid the foundation for his athletic potential. There, he excelled in both football and baseball, earning All-State honors. Later, Troy Aikman chose the University of Oklahoma under legendary coach Barry Switzer to advance his football career.

His game stood out, and he even led his team to win the 1985 National Championship. But not getting an opportunity as the starting quarterback, Aikman made a bold decision to transfer to UCLA. In his senior year, he threw for 2,771 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, winning the legendary 1988 Davey O’Brien Award. He wrapped up his college career as the school’s No. 2 all-time passing leader.

The NFL came calling in 1989, with the Dallas Cowboys selecting him first overall. During his 12 seasons with the franchise, Aikman played at an elite level, winning three Super Bowl championships and three Pro-Bowl honors. Aikman retired in 2000 and entered broadcasting, where he spent two decades with Fox Sports. Currently, he has been serving as a color commentator on Monday Night Football since 2022. Now, let’s dive into Buck’s life and his extensive broadcast career.

Like Troy Aikman, Buck became the network’s signature voice

Joseph Francis Buck was born on April 25, 1969, in St. Petersburg, Florida. But his parents raised him in the St. Louis area, where he grew up surrounded by sports and storytelling. In 1989, he pursued his undergraduate degree at Indiana University Bloomington, marking the beginning of his career in broadcasting.

As the son of legendary sportscaster Jack Buck, Joe stepped into the industry by joining Fox Sports at its launch in 1994. In no time, he emerged as the channel’s signature voice and became known for his smooth and clear commentary. During this time, he served as the lead play-by-play announcer for the network’s NFL and MLB coverage. His 25-year run as the television voice of the World Series from 1996 to 2021 established him as a cornerstone.

In 2022, Buck joined ESPN and has been serving as the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football alongside Troy Aikman. His distinguished career won him multiple accolades, including eight Sports Emmy Awards, three NSMA National Sportscaster of the Year titles, the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, and induction into the NSMA Hall of Fame in 2024.