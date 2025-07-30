Troy Aikman & Joe Buck’s ESPN Role in Jeopardy as Backup Broadcaster Bold On-Air Statement

Dan Orlovsky is locked in with ESPN for quite some time in the future. Earlier, as Front Office Sports reported, the former Detroit Lions star signed a long-term contract extension with the network. While financial terms remain undisclosed, Orlovsky will continue in his current roles, appearing on NFL Live, SportsCenter. He will continue to appear as an occasional analyst on Monday Night Football. However, with his growing presence, it’s clear that he might be eyeing a larger role down the line, which leaves ESPN veterans like Troy Aikman‘s seat in trouble.

The 41-year-old has found himself a dependable role at ESPN after he retired from the NFL in 2017. Now, he’s a regular face on the network’s weekday NFL studio shows and is part of the Monday Night Football B-team, calling a few games each season. His on-camera presence and football IQ have made him a reliable analyst for fans and producers alike.

Despite this solid position, Orlovsky isn’t satisfied with staying in the background. During a recent appearance on the Awful Announcing podcast, he made it clear that he wants more game-calling opportunities. Though CBS had approached him with a broader broadcast role, he chose to remain with ESPN.

“Point blank, very clearly, it’s not different than Greg’s answer either. I want to call the most important game or one of the most important games weekly in football,” he stated. “Of course, it’s a crazy goal, but I could see myself, yeah. Absolutely. And that is said with the utmost respect and reverence and admiration. But absolutely. That’s a crazy goal for sure, but that is one of them, yeah. Absolutely,” Orlovsky added. The challenge for Orlovsky is structural.

ESPN’s NFL media rights deal runs through 2033 and isn’t expected to expand its game coverage soon. With no new booths opening up, the only route to more exposure is moving up within the current lineup, specifically, the top analyst role now held by the Cowboys legend, Troy Aikman.

Orlovsky has the résumé to be in the conversation. He’s been with ESPN since 2018 and is only 41, giving him time to grow. While he hasn’t publicly positioned himself as Aikman’s successor, the possibility is obvious. If ESPN ever makes a change at the top, Orlovsky looks ready to step in.

Meanwhile, as Orlovsky eyes a potential advancement in ESPN’s lineup, the network’s veteran anchors Aikman and Buck have also been contemplating their future roles in broadcasting.

Are the ESPN veterans retiring soon?

Aikman says he’s already thinking about when he’ll step away from broadcasting. On 1310 AM The Ticket, the Hall of Famer shared that he has “a pretty good idea” of when he’ll retire. Aikman joined ESPN in 2022 after 21 years at Fox, signing a five-year, $90 million deal that runs through the 2027 Super Bowl.

He also said the idea of becoming an NFL general manager is probably off the table now. While that once interested him, Aikman admitted that the opportunity has likely passed. He’s open to helping a team in some informal way, but for now, he’s sticking with broadcasting and life in Dallas.

“There’s still a part of me, I think, that down the road — the talk has always come up about whether or not I want to be a general manager. And I think that has passed. But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity. I think that would be enjoyable,” he said. Well, he is not alone who thinks like that.

His Monday Night Football partner, Joe Buck, is also thinking ahead. On The Rock Stops Here podcast, Buck talked about his long-term goals. He’s now heading into his fourth season with ESPN after signing the same five-year deal as Aikman in 2022. “I’m hopeful that ESPN wants me to stay, and I want to stay. If they want to sign me to another deal, great. I will go as long as somebody wants me to go,” Buck told Rock Riley.

For now, both Aikman and Buck remain a big part of ESPN’s NFL coverage—and fans are glad to have them in the booth.