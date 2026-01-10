Troy Aikman Makes Decision on NFL Job as Cowboys Legend Announces Stance on ESPN Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman has stepped beyond broadcasting during Miami’s front-office reset.

Stephen Ross leaned on Aikman amid a critical Dolphins search.

Where does Aikman’s media future fit in this internal balancing act?

Most people dodge unknown callers. But Dallas Cowboys’ legendary quarterback Troy Aikman picked up a call from one such number, only to find the Miami Dolphins on the line asking if he’d help find their next general manager. And that unexpected call might have changed the trajectory of Aikman’s career. The Hall of Famer didn’t just say yes; he leaned all the way in. And now he has hinted that he might be open to more NFL gigs beyond the broadcast booth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“At first, I wanted to make sure I could provide them what it was that they were hoping I could,” Aikman said in an appearance on The Ticket in Dallas. “Gave it some thought and then, as I dove into it, talked with more people, I became more and more confident that I could. So, off we went, and it’s been great. We’ll see where this might go, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

It looks like he’s hooked on the elevated role he briefly held aside from his broadcasting duties. The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager, and Aikman played a pivotal role in the process. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Aikman became Sullivan’s “biggest supporter” throughout the search. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington’s sources repeatedly told him Aikman was “incredibly involved, incredibly thoughtful, and completely committed” to aid the Dolphins.

ADVERTISEMENT

That level of commitment signals something bigger brewing. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted someone with legitimate league connections who could dig past the rehearsed answers candidates give in formal interviews. Aikman delivered exactly that.

“It made sense primarily because I feel like I’ve got access to unique information, and in addition to that, unique experiences,” Aikman added. “From the broadcasting side of it, I’ve made so many relationships around the league after 25 years and have a number of friends, whether it’s GMs, head coaches, offensive coordinators. So, that’s what Miami really wanted to tap into, and I feel like it has served them well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Troy Aikman’s credentials run deeper than a source of league connections, though. He has experienced the complete organizational cycle in Dallas. From their 90s dynasty with the three Super Bowls to the decline of it all. He knows what championship infrastructure looks like. He knows the warning signs when it starts crumbling. Using that experience, he is now assisting Miami in the search for their new head coach.

Ironically enough, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has never once called Aikman for advice during any Cowboys coaching or personnel searches. Well, it’s the Cowboys’ loss and Miami’s gain. But if Aikman is exploring more avenues back into the NFL front offices like his Miami gig, what does it mean for his broadcasting career?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Where does ESPN fit in Troy Aikman’s future plans?

Here’s where it gets complicated. Troy Aikman pulls nearly $18 million annually at ESPN for calling Monday Night Football. That’s roughly 17 broadcasts per season. It’s the ultimate part-time gig for an NFL lifer who still wants to stay connected to the game. And Aikman has no intention of severing his connection with the booth. It looks like ESPN is on board with Aikman exploring other avenues as well.

ESPN officials released a statement saying Aikman’s consulting role with Miami “doesn’t interfere with his responsibilities with us” and that “his schedule remains unchanged.” The network made it clear that this advisory role poses zero challenges for Aikman’s broadcast work. But that might just be the corporate line; reality’s a bit messier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Front Office Sports noted the Aikman situation is “the latest signal that conflict of interest concerns usually don’t apply to the biggest sports TV personalities.” Tom Brady is a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders while calling games for Fox. Just like Aikman, Brady is now actively helping the team in their search for a new head coach. But Brady’s just one example. Beyond NFL, there are leagues currently seeing this trend on the rise as well.

Take NBA, for example. Grant Hill has minority ownership in the Atlanta Hawks while working for NBC. Udonis Haslem is a Miami Heat executive and Prime Video analyst. The list keeps growing. But the critics aren’t buying the “no conflict” narrative. Michael Grant of Awful Announcing recently shared strong words against Troy Aikman’s Miami gig.

“Troy Aikman and ESPN might believe he can navigate this and remain objective,” Grant noted. “However, it is a conflict of interest. The impression that Aikman might not be as forthcoming with viewers because of his ties to one of the league’s 32 franchises is a problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To be fair, Aikman’s role with the Dolphins was a temporary deal. But during a recent podcast appearance, Aikman did admit that the front office pull is very real for him.

“There will be a part of me that always wonders as to whether or not I could have done the job,” Aikman had said. “I’d like to think I could and would be good at it. But unless you do it, it’s just talk.”

The math doesn’t add up for Aikman to leave ESPN right now. Running an NFL franchise is 365 days of grinding for probably less money and way less job security. But Miami just proved that at least one team values what he brings beyond the booth. That door to the NFL front offices? Troy Aikman might just keep it open.