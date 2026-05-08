Troy Aikman Makes His Feelings Clear on Jerry Jones After Being Overlooked for Cowboys Front Office Role

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman never expected a front-office role in Dallas

Aikman suggested that Jerry Jones remains reluctant to delegate authority

Earlier this offseason, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hired Aikman to help reset the team's leadership

Franchise legend and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman led the franchise to three Super Bowl wins (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX) back in the 90s. And now, he only wants the Dallas Cowboys to reclaim their former glory and bring the Lombardi home. The NFL legend is willing to extend any help whatsoever that Jerry Jones needs to bolster the team ahead of the 2026 season, including access to information the rest of the league doesn’t have. However, Jerry Jones is clearly reluctant about making such moves, and Aikman finally has a response to the latter’s decision.

“I didn’t expect that type of opportunity with the Cowboys,” said Aikman to The Dallas Morning News, alluding to Jones’ two sons and daughter having front-office positions. “So I’m not surprised it hasn’t come.”

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With six consecutive Pro Bowls (1991–1996) and Super Bowl glory, Troy Aikman has lived through critical on-field moments, putting himself among the franchise legends. Naturally, following his retirement, there were certain expectations.

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However, Jerry Jones never offered him a front office role. Aikman noted that while other NFL teams have sought his advice in consulting roles, the Cowboys have never approached him.

Imago Dallas Cowboys – New York Giants: Quarterback Troy Aikman (Dallas) mit dem Ei, geschützt durch seine Offensive-Line

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Quarterback Troy Aikman Dallas with the Egg protected through his Offensive Line

The Cowboys had always operated as a family-run business under owner Jerry Jones and his children. Stephen Jones is the Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Charlotte Jones and Jerry Jones Jr. are the Chief Brand Officer and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

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Troy Aikman always knew a front-office role with the Dallas Cowboys was never very realistic. Not just that, but he also felt Jones was very stubborn about potentially delegating his authority as the team’s general manager. Amid his polarizing thoughts on Jones’ control over the Cowboys, the 59-year-old does not share any bad blood against the team.

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“It’s where I’ve played,” Aikman added. “I have a 12-year history with the organization. And then it’s right in my backyard; obviously, that would have been ideal. I’ve only played for one team. It’s not one of these situations where my allegiances have been split as a player. I always root for the Cowboys, and I want to see the Cowboys do well. The Dolphins reached out and asked if I could help, and I’ve said it before, I have a rooting interest for the Miami Dolphins. There’s no way around it.”

Troy Aikman’s current commitment lies with the Miami Dolphins. In January 2026, the Dolphins roped in Aikman as a special consultant to owner Stephen Ross. His role as consultant involved hiring a new general manager to help the franchise reset its leadership.

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While talking about the opportunity on The DLLS Cowboys Podcast, Aikman admitted that, “I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league and knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get.” He continued, adding, “I think they were smart in taking advantage of that, whether it was through me or somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me … I don’t feel there’s a conflict, but I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins.”

Over the months, Aikman’s temporary role expanded to even hiring a new coach. Following his inputs, the Dolphins signed Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley as their new general manager and head coach. For Aikman, it was his first gig with an NFL franchise in a more authoritative capacity.

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As it seems, Troy Aikman is enjoying that role as the Cowboys legend plans to continue working for the Dolphins in some capacity in the future. “I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them,” said Aikman on an episode of the Rodeo Time podcast.

While Aikman enjoys his time working with the Miami Dolphins, according to another Cowboys legend, Jerry Jones missed on a big opportunity by not bringing Troy Aikman into the front office mix.

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Darren Woodson weighs in on Jerry Jones’ front office decision

Following his NFL retirement in 2001, Troy Aikman transitioned into the media world. He immediately joined FOX Sports and was promoted to the network’s lead game analyst in 2002. Aikman spent 21 years with the company, where he called six Super Bowl games.

After departing from Fox Sports in 2021, Aikman joined ESPN in March 2022 to host Monday Night Football. Aikman stands as someone with around 38 years of experience in the NFL. Considering that, former Cowboys safety Darren Woodson believes Jerry Jones should have utilized his knowledge in Dallas.

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“I wish that was a voice that they would have utilized over the years,” said Woodson on The Dallas Morning News. “But it’s not the direction they went. Kudos to Miami. It’s almost like the Raiders grabbing a guy like Tom Brady and having a voice. Tom is seeing these guys play. And for Troy to be used, it surprises me. For one, the Cowboys have never used those resources. And the Miami Dolphins took this long to bring on Troy as a consultant for drafting players, it’s ridiculous.”

Although Jerry Jones and the Cowboys did not hire Troy Aikman, the Las Vegas Raiders recognized the value of experience by bringing in Tom Brady as one of their minority co-owners. Brady has a significant influence on the team and was recently involved in evaluating the 2026 NFL Draft class. He even held a private meeting with the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, during his official visit and publicly welcomed him to the team as their new franchise player.

In Aikman’s case, he holds no ill feelings toward Jerry Jones or any other Cowboys executives. However, if an opportunity arises, it would be interesting to see if Aikman would be willing to serve the franchise in the future.