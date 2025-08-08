Troy Aikman Marks End of an Era With Powerful Tribute as Jimmy Johnson Wraps Fox Sports Chapter

“We had a rough start, went through some difficult times, and had stretches when we didn’t speak. What I’ve learned, though, in life is that we remember those who make us better. Jimmy made me better.” That’s how Troy Aikman summed up Jimmy Johnson’s impact on his life. The Hall of Fame coach and quarterback share a bond that stretches far beyond their Cowboys days.

The Cowboys’ legend crossed paths with Johnson when he recruited Aikman in college. In 1989, Johnson took over a struggling Dallas roster and made Aikman the No. 1 overall pick. Together, they turned the Cowboys into a 1990s dynasty, winning multiple Lombardi Trophies. Their connection didn’t end when the games did. After Johnson’s coaching career, the duo reunited as analysts for Fox Sports. Following Johnson’s retirement from broadcasting this March, Aikman’s tribute once again showed the depth of their enduring relationship.

MVP of Super Bowl XXVII, Aikman took to honor his coach Johnson’s legacy at an event through an IG post. “Honored a legend Tuesday night at Terranea Resort as Jimmy Johnson closed out his Fox Sports chapter,” the former NFL QB mentioned in his IG story post caption. Since the former ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ show host Johnson announced his retirement from the network, he made his first public appearance with his former FOX teammates at the event.

Hence, Aikman could not contain his emotions for his coach, sending a powerful message. Truly- a simple gesture that reflects the eternal connection between the two guys that turned the Dallas Cowboys from a laughingstock to a champion team.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL Draft, Apr 26, 2018 Arlington, TX, USA Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman throws a football from the stage prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

This wasn’t the first time Aikman had acknowledged Johnson. On July 16, six-time Pro Bowler QB sent a touching tribute to his former coach on his 82nd birthday. “Happy Birthday, Jimmy,” he gushed over with love and pride.

Aikman, who spent 12 seasons with the Cowboys, has had respect for Jimmy for a long time. His emotions about the legendary coach went viral when he presented him at his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame way back in 2021. He addressed him as “the architect of our 1990s dynasty. Additionally, he also called him “our leader and coach.”

Moreover, the ex-NFL QB went on to express his thanks. “He should have been the first to be enshrined. I am so grateful he will have his rightful place in the @profootballhof – congratulations, Coach! You’re gonna look good in gold!” he chimed in with teary eyes.

Not only this, but back in September 2023, Troy Aikman’s criticism of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor caught attention. Aikman criticized Jones for making Johnson watch the induction into one of the most prestigious and popular clubs in American sports from the outside on August 7, 2021.

“I thought it was the Dallas Cowboys Ring Honor, but he’s made it ‘the Jerry Jones Ring of Honor.’ It’s beyond disappointing that Jimmy’s not up there,” he stated in an interview with Fox 4. During the Super Bowl in 1994, Johnson last coached Aikman in a 34–13 triumph over the Bills. Since then, they have stayed in touch. After serving as an analyst for Fox Sports, Johnson retired from his broadcasting career in March.

Troy Aikman’s coach closes his Fox Sports chapter

Back in March, Johnson, who joined FOX Sports in 1994 as an analyst, left the fans in awe. He announced his retirement on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” show. He declared that the 2024 season would be his last.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision. I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, and I’ve decided to retire from FOX,” the NFL coaching legend said. He thanked the network for more than three decades, adding, “I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna miss all the guys. It’s been a great run starting back 31 years ago.” Before becoming a staple on Fox NFL Sunday, Johnson coached the Dolphins and Cowboys. Moreover, he won two Super Bowls with Troy Aikman in his final two seasons in Dallas (1989–1993).

He first joined FOX in 1994, but left to coach Miami from 1996 to 1999 (36-28 regular season, 2-3 postseason). However, he returned to the network in 2002. Johnson’s move from the sideline to the studio proved seamless. For over two decades, he delivered pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis alongside Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee, and Howie Long. His legacy bridges championship success and a broadcasting career that became as iconic as his coaching days.