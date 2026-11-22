Tom Jackson passed away at 75, leaving the NFL community mourning a player and broadcaster who influenced generations. The former Denver Broncos linebacker became a cornerstone of the Broncos’ legendary Orange Crush defense before he built a celebrated broadcasting career at ESPN. From his on-field performance to his off-field life, he earned the respect of players, colleagues, and fans throughout his career.

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The Broncos confirmed the news, releasing an official statement saying, “The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

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“An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.”

Jackson passed away on November 20 at the age of 75. The Broncos announced this news on November 22. His legacy was built over 14 seasons in Denver, where he became an important part of the Orange Crush defense and helped the Broncos reach their first two Super Bowl appearances in the 1977 and 1986 seasons.

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Tributes poured in from across the NFL, showing that Jackson’s influence was beyond Denver. Former players, legends, and colleagues, including Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning, JJ Watt, Mark Schlereth, and Dre Bly, shared emotional messages after his passing. They admired Jackson not only as a player but also as a person who made lasting connections throughout the sport.

Among those remembering Jackson, Troy Aikman shared his condolences as he commented, “🙏🏻”

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Peyton Manning wrote a detailed tribute to the former Broncos linebacker.

“Tom was a true Broncos legend who left his mark on the game as a player and a broadcaster. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, T.J.”

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JJ Watt also joined them, posting, “Rest in Peace, Legend. 🙏🏻”

And Mark Schlereth’s message gave a small glimpse into Jackson’s character. He recalled working with him and wrote, “This makes me very sad…Tom Jackson was so kind to me when I started at ESPN! He never called me Stink or Mark…he just called me Bronco! Love you, BRONCO!”

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Former NFL cornerback Dre Bly posted, writing, “RIP Tom!!! Good man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Jackson had a great impact on the NFL. He was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft and spent his 14-season playing career with them. He also earned three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro honors. Jackson was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1992.

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Later, he joined ESPN in 1987 and became one of the network’s first NFL analysts. He appeared alongside Chris Berman on NFL PrimeTime and Sunday NFL Countdown, which made him a familiar face in football. In 2015, he received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

From the Broncos’ locker room to ESPN studios, he left an unmistakable mark on the sport. His legacy will be remembered as much for the bonds he maintained as for everything he achieved in football.