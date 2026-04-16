Troy Aikman Recalls How Andy Reid Once Secretly Tried to Lure Him Out of Retirement to Play for the Eagles

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman came surprisingly close to ditching broadcasting for an unexpected NFL return

Loyalty, timing, and doubt influenced his choice

Aikman's presence around the Miami Dolphins hints at a subtle but intriguing second act

NFL legend Troy Aikman has been a trusted voice of the NFL broadcasting for a quarter of a century now, but early in his TV career, it came inches close to an abrupt ending after an unexpected turn of events. Just two years after retirement from the gridiron, the Dallas Cowboys legend could have left his new career to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, which he recently opened up about.

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“He [Andy Reid] was selling me on why I should come out of retirement and go sign with the Eagles and play for him, obviously, I did not do it,” said Aikman on this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast.

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After 12 seasons in Dallas, the former QB finally hung up his boots at 34 after lifting three Super Bowl trophies. Then he started his broadcasting career for FOX in 2001. While he was still learning the craft of broadcasting, the incident happened to him in the middle of the 2002 season.

Aikman was calling a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Eagles in November 2002 in San Diego. It was the same time when Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was ruled out after breaking his leg. At halftime during the game, he was analyzing McNabb’s injury, and that was what the former QB assumed would be the extent of his involvement in the injury.

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A producer came in with an urgent message, instructing Aikman to make a phone call during the intervals. It turned out to be none other than Andy Reid on the other line, who secretly created an experience that Aikman found very surreal. Reid wanted Aikman to be his immediate replacement, asking him to be a starter in the following game, even though he had been out of action for two years. Despite his hesitation, Reid ensured his inactivity wouldn’t be an issue for him.

“He said, ‘Hey it’s Andy.’ I said, ‘Andy Reid?’ He says ‘You heard what happened [to McNabb] didn’t you?’ I said ‘Yeah, we just did a game break on it.’ He says ‘Well, I wanna talk to you.’ I said ‘Andy, I’m in the middle of a broadcast.’ And he says ‘I know you are. I need you to call me after the game.’ So I called him after the game…”

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Following the big offer, the Cowboys star contemplated and even discussed with the Cowboys’ then-offensive coordinator, Norv Turner, and eventually declined.

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“I called Andy and I said, ‘Hey, I’m honored that you’ve called me, but I’m going to stay put,'” Aikman continued.

With two years of inactivity, he doubted whether his production would be the same for the Eagles. Moreover, his loyalty to Dallas would have been on stake if he had chosen Andy Reid’s offer.

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On the other hand, after he refused to suit up for the Philadelphia franchise, the third backup, A.J. Feeley, took charge for the rest of the season, starting the rest of the games. They still had an excellent season after reaching the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Today, the Dallas icon is still shining as a broadcaster, working for ESPN, after spending two decades at FOX. Additionally, he has a secondary role at the Miami Dolphins this season.

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Troy Aikman’s role with the Dolphins was clarified ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

While Troy Aikman had his allegiance with the Cowboys during his playing career, it changed amid his broadcasting role. Earlier this year, the 59-year-old was hired for a front office role for the Miami Dolphins, helping them to select the general manager and the head coach. Given that he is still associated with the franchise, his role in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft was revealed this week.

“He will not be consulted for picks,” stated the Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan on Wednesday. “He may be in the draft room.”

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The team has 11 total picks from this draft, including two first-round picks (11 and 30). The Miami-based team is resetting the roster after releasing Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Jayden Waddle.

Although the veteran broadcaster might not be actively involved in the draft, his experience as both a top player and a broadcaster would be invaluable. His sharp analytical insight and consultation would help the new coach, Jeff Hafley, create a clear roadmap for the team and strengthen it.