Troy Aikman Sends Prayers as Cowboys Legend Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

Back in the 1990s, when the Dallas Cowboys were dominating the league with three Super Bowl wins in four years, Troy Aikman built a close friendship with former defensive tackle Tony Casillas. Today, that longtime friendship is still strong, with Aikman publicly standing by Casillas as he navigates a personal loss.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“🙏🏼❤️,” Troy Aikman commented on the post shared by Tony Casillas, who lost his wife, Tamara, on March 30, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been a month since my beautiful wife, Tamara, unexpectedly passed away. The pain is still so real, not just for me, but for my kids, our family, friends, and everyone who had the blessing of knowing her. Today, I just want to publicly say thank you to every one of you for the prayers, love, and support. It has meant more than words can ever express,” Casillas’ message read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Casillas (@tonycasillas) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Casillas was married to Tamara for 31 years before her unexpected passing. The couple met in 1994 and married on a beach in Cabo San Lucas. Over the time, Tony frequently described her as his ‘rock,’ ‘best friend,’ and the ‘constant’ in his life through both professional championships and personal challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having survived a personal battle with breast cancer herself, Tamara served as an honorary co-chair for the Komen Dallas Race for the Cure alongside Tony in 2015. And so, her obituary celebrated her as a woman of ‘unwavering purpose’ and ‘magnetic’ spirit who dedicated herself to positive change and suicide prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after her passing, a larger community around her continues to celebrate her while wishing Casillas support and blessings in this new chapter of his life.

Family and friends shower love and support on Tony Casillas after his wife’s death

Like Troy Aikman, countless friends and family members showered their love for Tamara after her passing while expressing their support and condolences to Tony.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Praying for you and the entire family for healing and strength. We still can’t believe it either. Stay strong my friend,” one well-wisher wrote while another shared, “🙏🙏🙏So very sorry, TC. Thoughts are with you. May her memory be a blessing.” Similarly, a third comment said, “Tony, I am so sorry to read this. You and Tamara were beautiful together and beautiful to all those around you. Accept our condolences. You will be in our prayers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some also offered their support for Tony Casillas as he gears up for a difficult chapter of his life without his biggest support system—his wife.

“Tony, this is heartbreaking news. I am so, so terribly sorry. Praying for your family,” one commentator wrote, while another shared, “I heard the news over the weekend, and my heart stopped. It’s unimaginable. I’m heartbroken for you and the kids—everyone who adored her. She was the most beautiful light. 🙏🏽❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer is never an easy battle, but Tony and Tamara faced it side by side. In an effort to act quickly, Tamara chose to undergo a double mastectomy, as reported in 2020. But despite the surgery, traces of the cancer were still found in her lymph nodes.

The outpouring of love for Tony Casillas and his late wife Tamara shows the deep bonds forged during the Cowboys’ dynasty years. Troy Aikman’s simple but heartfelt gestures reflect the brotherhood that defined that era. As Tony navigates life without his partner of over three decades, he carries with him the prayers and support of teammates, friends, and fans who continue to honor Tamara’s memory.