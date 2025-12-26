Troy Aikman Sends Public Message to Brett Favre on Christmas After Packers Legend’s Admission on “Hating”

Essentials Inside The Story
- Favre admitted on his podcast that he hated playing against Aikman
- On Christmas Day, Aikman commented under Favre's post wishing him a Merry Christmas
- Favre respects Aikman as an efficient player with great leadership skills
For years, Brett Favre and Troy Aikman were roadblocks to each other’s Super Bowl dreams, as the former had previously mentioned how he hated going against former Cowboys‘ QB Aikman. However, Christmas came with a different tone. The icy rivalry that defined the NFC in the 90s thawed over a greeting.
On Christmas Day, Favre shared a family photo on Instagram. Smiles all around, with festive vibes. Along with it, he added a caption wishing everyone, “Merry Christmas from the entire Favre Family! I hope your day has been a good one so far. 🙏🙏🙏.”
Soon after, the moment became even more significant when Troy Aikman stepped in. The NFL legend dropped a Christmas wish under Favre’s post.
“Beautiful family, Merry Christmas Brett!” he wrote. That caught attention across the Big D and beyond. Favre replied with the same energy. “Merry Christmas to you and your family as well, Troy.”
Of course, history explains why it mattered. These two were never just peers; they were obstacles. Aikman and the Cowboys kept ending Favre’s playoff runs, again and again. Yet, Favre finally flipped the script in November 1997. He torched Dallas 45-17, a loud win that Cheeseheads still remember.
Earlier that same year, Favre grabbed another bragging right. This one came without pads. At the 1997 Pro Bowl Quarterback Challenge, it was all about arm strength. Favre let it fly. A 75-yard bomb.
Ultimately, that is why the respect runs deep. Aikman played untouchable football. And Favre saw that from the wrong side. Aikman was dangerous, calm, and ruthless. Exactly the kind of guy you hate facing but secretly want beside you. That truth explains everything Brett Favre ever felt about Troy Aikman.
Brett Favre hated playing against Troy Aikman
On a recent episode of the 4th and Favre Podcast, the Hall of Famer sparked a fun debate with co-host David Kano. The question was simple. Who wore No. 8 better? Troy Aikman or Steve Young. Right away, Favre picked Troy Aikman.
However, the praise came with honesty. Favre broke down years of frustration against the Cowboys.
“Troy Aikman, you’re right, I had endless battles which I never won. And you know, he didn’t have to do a whole lot at Dallas in their Super Bowl runs because it was handed off to him, and you didn’t touch him until he was 5 to 10 yards deep in the defense. But when Troy threw it, it was always good. Very few mistakes, if any. I hated him as a competitor, but I love him as a competitor, if that makes sense.”
Naturally, Aikman’s resume explains everything. From 1989 to 2000, he ran the show in the Big D. He was the steady hand. The calm voice. And the leader who guided the Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. Victory followed him everywhere.
Moreover, Aikman thrived alongside The Triplets. With Emmitt Smith pounding defenses and Michael Irvin stretching the field, Aikman stayed sharp. He finished his run with a 94-71 regular-season record. Even more telling, he went 11-4 in the playoffs. When it mattered, he delivered.
Finally, the numbers tell the same story. Aikman threw for 32,942 yards. He added 165 touchdowns. He completed 61.5% of his passes. Not flashy, just clean. That focus on mistakes and wins is exactly why Favre hated facing him. And why Cowboys Nation still smiles today.
