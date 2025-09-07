Troy Aikman Sends 3-Word Message to Deion Sanders Amid QB Controversy at Colorado

Deion Sanders and Troy Aikman’s friendship was born in fire and confetti. Super Bowl XXX, January 1996, Aikman commanding the Dallas Cowboys with ice-cold precision, Sanders locking down Pittsburgh’s offense with signature flair. The result, a 27-17 victory, a championship etched in history, and a bond between two future Hall of Famers that would last a lifetime. On that field, amid the chaos and celebration, trust and respect were forged, and a legendary friendship began.

Fast forward nearly three decades. The Colorado Buffaloes just toppled the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 31-7 on September 6, and Aikman’s excitement was instantaneous. In his Instagram story, he posted a three-word rallying cry for his old teammate, “Let’s Go Buff-a-Loes!!” Short, spirited, and brimming with love, a simple message that says it all about the connection they share.

Their friendship goes beyond sideline cheers. Aikman has been openly supportive of Sanders as a candidate for the Dallas Cowboys head-coaching role. “I wouldn’t bet against him. I absolutely would never bet against Deion,” Aikman told The Dallas Morning News. “He’s proven that he’s earned the opportunity, He’d be fantastic. He commands respect, he relates to the locker room, and he’s earned it.”

Aikman isn’t just talking football, he’s vouching for a man whose leadership and charisma can move a room or a team anywhere he goes. And the support is mutual. When Aikman underwent a cutting-edge longevity treatment at NextHealth in May, Sanders was among the first to cheer him on. “My Man!!!! Love ya man,” Sanders commented under Aikman’s post, his trademark energy and affection shining through. It’s not just about the game anymore, it’s about loyalty, friendship, and celebrating each other’s victories on and off the field.

From Super Bowl glory to college sidelines, from Instagram posts to potential NFL headlines, Aikman and Sanders’ bond is unbreakable. Two legends, decades of shared triumph, and a friendship that proves some connections never fade, they only get stronger.

Deion Sanders caught up in QB controversy

Colorado didn’t just beat Delaware. They lit the fuse on the biggest headache Deion Sanders could ask for in September, a quarterback controversy. And here’s the kicker, it might not even be a controversy anymore. Ryan Staub may have just taken the job.

Think about it. Kaidon Salter was steady, fine, and predictable. 12-of-15, 80 yards, a rushing score. He looked like the quarterback you start when you want to keep the car in the middle lane. Julian Lewis, the five-star prodigy, was supposed to be the Ferrari. Instead, he sputtered. 2 for 4, 8 yards, no juice. The hype doesn’t mean much when you’re punting against Delaware.

And then came Staub. The guy nobody planned for. Two years buried in the depth chart. Barely on the radar. Sanders tosses him in with 45 seconds left in the half, probably just to chew clock. Instead, Staub lit a match and set Folsom Field on fire. A 31-yard dart to Joseph Williams. A 21-yard touchdown to DeKalon Taylor. Confidence, swagger, and poise. The kind that wins you locker rooms.

The second half? Staub doubled down. A 71-yard bomb to Sincere Brown that blew the game open. Nearly hit another just like it minutes later. Finished with 157 yards, two touchdowns, and the game ball from Deion. Now ask yourself. How do you put that guy back on the bench? You can’t.

Deion Sanders has always thrived on chaos. Colorado’s win Saturday was about clarity. Prime has three quarterbacks. Only one looks ready to take this program somewhere real. And the irony? It’s the one no one was talking about a week ago.