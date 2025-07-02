Troy Aikman Shares Major Health Warning After Getting Recognition for Latest Career Move

He once led championships under stadium lights—now Troy Aikman is leading a different kind of charge. With his light beer brand EIGHT, the Hall of Famer is using his platform to spotlight something most people overlook: what’s really in their beer. Behind the cheers and branding, Aikman is calling attention to a quiet but widespread issue, and he believes it’s time more people started paying attention.

Aikman didn’t hold back when he took to his Instagram story to call out what he sees as a blind spot in the beer industry. Over a shot of beer being poured, a voiceover played: “Sugars in our diet are making Americans unhealthy—and big light beers are still brewed with exactly that: unnecessary additives like corn syrup and rice.” His warning was clear—what’s marketed as “light” often isn’t as clean as it claims to be.

He kept the conversation going beyond Instagram. After receiving recognition from The Wall Street Journal, Aikman posted on Twitter, sharing a photo of his beer alongside the message: “Appreciate the @WSJ shoutout on the rise of light beer. EIGHT’s leading the way — additive-free: no corn, no rice, no sweeteners. Just clean, crisp beer the way it should be.” He’s not just promoting a product—he’s trying to change how people think about what’s in their glass. And at a time when more people are paying attention to ingredients and wellness, his message feels timely and thoughtful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

To bring that message to a wider audience, Aikman turned to a familiar face. He teamed up with someone fans know well—Joe Buck, his longtime broadcasting partner. For over 20 years, the two shared the mic, calling prime-time NFL games that shaped weekends across America at Fox Sports. Now, they’re bringing that same easy chemistry into a different kind of arena. In a recent social media ad, Buck walks into a bar and offers to buy Aikman a drink. The banter kicks off, and Aikman delivers the pitch: “Eight, Joe. Crisp taste, clean ingredients, additive free.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The playful exchange was wrapped with Buck joking, “Perfect 10.” It’s clever, but behind the laughs was a serious message—and a bold play in a crowded beer market of $882 billion. Aikman launched his brand Eight in 2022, naming it after his iconic Cowboys jersey number, and it’s quickly becoming a standout in his post-football life. With just 90 calories, 2.6 carbs, and no artificial stuff, it’s winning over drinkers who want something that feels better—and drinks cleaner. But as the brand grows, so does the spotlight on the number behind its name.

Why Troy Aikman’s fight over “Eight” is about more than a number

It’s not often that a jersey number sparks a legal tug-of-war, but that’s exactly what Troy Aikman is dealing with. As he pushes forward with his health-conscious beer brand EIGHT, the former Cowboys quarterback is locked in a trademark dispute with Ravens star Lamar Jackson. Both players are closely associated with the number 8—Aikman wore it throughout his 12-season career, while Jackson has built a growing brand around it since entering the NFL in 2018. Now, with both athletes filing trademarks tied to the number, the debate has spilled off the field and into the trademark office.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the center of this dispute is a beer that’s trying to cut through a global industry. Aikman isn’t just slapping a number on a product—he’s built EIGHT around a specific idea: no corn syrup, no fillers, no sweeteners. His messaging hasn’t been subtle. “We are building a badge of pride for today’s health-conscious and hard-working light beer drinkers,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post, emphasizing clean ingredients and a stripped-down recipe. It’s a clear pitch to consumers tired of beer that markets itself as “light” but hides behind additives.

So while the trademark fight continues, Aikman’s focus remains on more than just a number. With help from longtime partner Joe Buck, he’s pushing a beer that reflects his values—clean ingredients, no shortcuts, and a challenge to the norms of a massive industry. Whether in court or on camera, he’s not just defending a brand—he’s defending what it stands for.