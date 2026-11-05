Troy Aikman Takes a Firm Stance on Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Confirm Decision on Firing HC

The Dallas Cowboys are in deep trouble after dropping to 3-5 with an ugly 33-30 overtime defeat against the Arizona Cardinals. The brutal slide has put head coach Brian Schottenheimer under heavy scrutiny from frustrated fans and media alike. However, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman offered a practical perspective while the front office firmly shut down firing rumors.

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Appearing on Dallas sports radio station 96.7 The Ticket, Troy Aikman cut through all the outside drama surrounding Schottenheimer’s job security. Dallas has dropped three of its last four matchups, leaving the head coach with a 10-14-1 overall record.

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Rather than feeding into heated public panic, the 3x Super Bowl champion pointed out that winning remains the only real solution.

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“Obviously this is not where anyone envisioned they would be, so they’re talking about a lot of things they didn’t anticipate they would be talking about, but that’s kind of life in the NFL. I know these last couple of weeks have been tough on everybody and certainly tough on Brian Schottenheimer as well with a lot of questions he’s had to answer. The only way to fix all that and cure it is to go win a football game and hopefully put it behind you.”

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed up that sentiment, instantly shutting down any talk of dismissing Schottenheimer. Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s collapse, Jones admitted that a coaching change was “not in my mind at this time.”

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones doubled down on that organizational philosophy during his Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” He rejected knee-jerk decisions, explaining, “I don’t think you just say, hey, you fire somebody just to send a message.” Instead, Stephen stressed that Dallas only makes adjustments when they genuinely improve the team long-term.

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Inside the locker room, starting quarterback Dak Prescott pushed back against critics placing all the blame on their head coach. Speaking to reporters post-game, Prescott called that reaction “weak” and “cowardice,” insisting that execution involves all 11 players on the field. The veteran quarterback emphasized that the roster stands united behind Schottenheimer moving forward.

While the Jones family shields Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones sparked additional debate by defending his approach to coaching salaries.

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Addressing criticism over hiring budget-conscious coaches, Jones stated, “There is zero correlation between how much you pay a coach or how many coaches you have as to winning… So put that in your hopper and smoke it.”

That financial philosophy faced heavy scrutiny after Dallas suffered a historic collapse against Arizona. Entering Sunday, the Cowboys were 69–0 at home since 2000 when holding a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Instead, Dallas surrendered 20 fourth-quarter points, extending an NFL-worst streak of allowing 20 or more points in 15 straight games while ranking dead last defensively at 32nd.

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While Dallas’ offense still sits at 13th in the NFL, those catastrophic defensive breakdowns have completely overshadowed offensive production. First-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s unit gave up three late touchdown passes to backup Gardner Minshew. That lopsided performance has piled immense pressure right back onto Schottenheimer’s shoulders to fix the team’s balance.

With the front office ruling out coaching changes, Dallas now heads to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. This Week 9 matchup arrives right before the NFL trade deadline. If Dallas hopes to keep its postseason aspirations alive in the division, they must deliver an immediate bounce-back road victory.