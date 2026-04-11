Troy Aikman’s Broadcasting Partner Shares Clear Message to ESPN On Retirement

Following his retirement, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman signed with FOX as part of their broadcasting crew and was paired up with another rookie commentator, Joe Buck. While they have worked together for years now, the duo might be working together for the last season. With retirement rumors at an all-time high and only one year left in Buck’s contract, he has shared a clear message stating his feelings on retirement.

“If you reached through my computer screen right now and handed me a contract to continue my time at ESPN, I would sign it without even looking at it,” said Joe Buck, via Ari Meirov on X. “I’ve loved every second of it, and I am hopeful that I’m at ESPN for the rest of my career.”

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Buck joined ESPN in March 2022 after working with FOX for almost three decades. He signed a five-year contract, with his average salary ranging between $12 to $15 million. He became the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football alongside Troy Aikman. Buck has already completed four years of his contract with only one final year remaining. Although Buck’s contract is about to expire by the end of the 2026 season, he is not ready to retire.

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If one were to draw comparisons, former ESPN commentators Tom Jackson and Mark Jones retired at 69 and 64, respectively. So, it is fair to say that the 56-year-old still has a decade before he steps down.

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Additionally, there have been rumors linking him to a rival broadcasting agency once the contract expires. But in his latest interview with Sports Business Journal, Buck clearly mentioned that he wants to continue working at ESPN. He loves the network and would sign without even reading the contract.

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“That’s as plain as I can say it and as honest as I can say it, and maybe it’s stupid of me to say,” said Joe Buck. “If something gets thrown at me and I have to shift, I’ll shift. But I would be hopeful to stay right where I am until I’m finished.”

Imago December 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: December 15, 2025: Joe Buck during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251215_zsa_a234_083 Copyright: xAMGx

Despite Buck insisting that he and the network have great terms, there has been no formal discussion over an extension. However, there may still be some time before ESPN offers an extension, considering past examples like Stephen A. Smith.

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First Take’s host, Stephen A. Smith, signed a new contract in March 2025. His old contract with the network was set to expire in the summer of 2025. Negotiations began earlier, but he finally signed in March. Moreover, Joe Buck’s collaboration with the network has worked well for them.

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In 2023, Aikman and Buck’s commentary averaged 15.4 million viewers tuning in to the show. It was up by 14% compared to the 2022 season. The following season (2024), the viewers increased further. Through nine weeks, the show averaged 17.2 million viewers, a 7% increase from the 2023 season. It was the league’s highest average viewership since 2015.

Buck has won eight Emmy Awards, with seven of them for Outstanding Sports Personality, Play-by-Play. He received the 2026 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the 2026 Ford C. Frick Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

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While Buck has stated his intentions to stay with ESPN, Aikman has yet to reveal his stance, as his contract will also end following the 2026 season.

Is 2026 the last time Troy Aikman will work for ESPN?

Similar to Joe Buck, his partner Troy Aikman’s contract will also expire following the 2026 season. They both signed at the same time, with Aikman earning slightly more, with $90 million over five years. While Aikman has not expressed his thoughts like Buck, there is a strong possibility that the former quarterback will not return to the box after Super Bowl LXI concludes in February.

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USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, Nov 29, 2018 Arlington, TX, USA Troy Aikman waves prior to the game with the Dallas Cowboys playing against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 29.11.2018 18:21:42, 11755555, New Orleans Saints, NPStrans, NFL, Troy Aikman, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 11755555

Earlier this year, the Miami Dolphins offered him a consulting gig, and he gladly accepted it. The Dolphins were smart in using Aikman’s assistance while hiring new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. With 22 years of experience in scouting, he can prove to be a valuable asset for the franchise. There are chances that he may take up the job permanently.

“I dove into it and decided I would do it. I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them.” Aikman said on the Rodeo Time podcast about his hiring with the Dolphins in January.

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But as of now, there’s a huge question lurking around his future at ESPN, while the former quarterback couldn’t be less thankful about the opportunity. “I’m very blessed; I continue to enjoy what I’m doing: broadcasting,” Aikman said. “Love who I work with. I’ve been working with Joe, we’re going on our 25th year together next year. That just doesn’t happen in this business.”

He also pointed out that while he has no idea what the future may hold, he hopes that his time with ESPN doesn’t end soon.

“It’s been awesome. I don’t know how much longer that will go; hopefully, a long time. But yeah, life’s good right now.”

Currently 59, Aikman has worked with Buck for over two decades, making them the longest tenured duo in commentary. And now, ESPN may very well be on the verge of losing this dynamic duo.