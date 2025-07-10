Troy Aikman’s Colleague Joe Buck Opens up On Jack Buck’s Death & Shares Dad’s Impact on Announcing Career

The air in a hospital room hangs thick with the unspoken, a static hum beneath the beeping monitors. It’s June 18, 2002, outside Busch Stadium. Inside, a legend, Jack Buck, St. Louis’ baseball voice and heartbeat for nearly half a century, fights his final innings. Across town, his son, Joe Buck, is preparing to do something almost unthinkable in the situation: call a Cardinals game. It was a moment suspended between duty and despair, a son walking the tightrope between the broadcast booth and his father’s bedside, unaware he was about to deliver a farewell heard only by the man who taught him everything.

“When I knew they were going to pull all the equipment and all the respirator and everything out of him,” Joe Buck recently shared, the rawness still evident decades later, “but I did a Cardinals game that night.” The weight of that decision, the sheer surrealism of it, hits like a blindside blitz. “I was driving by the hospital and, you know, he hadn’t passed away yet and my family had all left, and I went up to see him.” In that quiet room, with the machinery of life soon to be silenced, Joe leaned close. “I said a couple things in his ear and kissed him goodbye. He had passed away before I got to the car.”

The gut punch? Jack was tuned in. “They had pulled the TV down by his head when I was doing it.” Imagine that. The voice that once echoed through Jack’s speakers as a little boy taping mock broadcasts in empty booths, now calling a Major League game while his father spent his final moments listening. “He was listening to me doing the game,” Joe reflected, a mix of wonder and sorrow coloring his words, “and I think he was waiting for me to come say goodbye. At least my narcissistic life thinks that.” He even grappled with a haunting thought: “Maybe if I had never gone he’d still be alive today, 23 years later.”

The darkness of that week was compounded by another shocking loss. “It was a Cardinals– Angels game and Daryl Kile was going to die that same week,” Buck noted, referencing the Cardinals pitcher whose sudden death from an undiagnosed heart condition just days later sent another seismic shock through baseball. “Mike Soa was amazing, pushing a game back. It was just… it was a crazy time.” The baseball world reeled, losing two pillars almost simultaneously – one a beloved voice, the other a star pitcher.

The poignancy of that final broadcast goodbye is a stark window into the profound, complex bond between a legendary father and the son destined to follow his path, eventually becoming the modern voice alongside Troy Aikman for over 300 games and six Super Bowls, and a baseball maestro calling 23 World Series. Jack Buck wasn’t just a Hall of Fame broadcaster; he was Joe’s first and most demanding coach. Theirs was a relationship forged in the unique crucible of the broadcast booth itself.

Echoes in the Buck booth: A father’s lessons, A son’s voice

“The best thing I had with my dad was that I could make him laugh even when I was a little kid,” Joe recalled, a flicker of warmth breaking through. “So he could take me on the road and he was a tough audience, but I got through to him, and some of it was really dark. But he wanted me around.” This wasn’t just father-son time; it was an immersive apprenticeship. “And that’s what set up the rest of my life,” Buck emphasized, pinpointing the origin of a career boasting seven Sports Emmys for play-by-play and a place in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

“By just being there with him on the road, seeing the life from the eyes of a broadcaster and getting a master’s class in it really every night.” From taping himself as a kid and reviewing it with Jack, focusing on diction and storytelling, to famously calling an inning on his 18th birthday, Joe absorbed the craft at its source. He learned the power of the understated call, the grace of letting the moment breathe – lessons evident in every crisp MNF telecast today.

The raw honesty of Joe sharing this memory struck a chord with his interviewer, Dan Patrick. Reactions tumbled out: “Unbelievable. Wow. That got sentimental and dark in a hurry.” Then, a choked, almost accusatory, “You… you jerk. Why would you go there?” before settling into a heartfelt, “Good to see you. Good to see you. Thanks for sharing.” and finally, “Thank you. Thanks so much.”

It’s a legacy that transcends stats – though Jack’s 17 Super Bowls called on radio and Joe’s six on TV are unmatched family bragging rights, deeper than the Pete Rozelle Award they uniquely share as father and son. It’s about the echo of a voice learned at a master’s knee, a voice Joe now hears in his own. “I hear my dad more in me now,” he’s confessed, especially after overcoming his own vocal cord crisis. It’s the voice that called a baseball game as his father took his last breath, a final, poignant connection in the booth where their extraordinary story began.

Jack Buck passed the mic, but the resonance of his lessons, his laugh, and his love forever shape the sound of the game.