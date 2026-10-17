Troy Aikman’s Consulting Role With Dolphins Reportedly Over After Assisting With Offseason Hirings

Calling the Super Bowl. A role in rebuilding the Miami Dolphins. Troy Aikman was at the top of the food chain when the 2026 season started. Even when cracks began to appear in his ESPN broadcasting job, Aikman held firm, saying he was looking forward to seeing where he landed next. As it turns out, Aikman’s other job in the NFL is also up in the air.

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“It’s not known to what extent, if at all, Aikman continues to advise the Dolphins based on his relationships with owner Stephen Ross, coach Jeff Hafley, and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan,” Front Office Sports’ Mark Maske wrote. “But if that’s occurring, it’s not a formal arrangement, according to the source, who told FOS that Aikman’s official consulting role with the Dolphins was limited to the team’s searches that resulted in the hirings of Sullivan and Hafley this past offseason.”

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Months ago, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross brought Aikman in as a consultant. As Aikman described it, “I guess Sillman [Ross’ brother-in-law] reached out to a number of people and asked who they felt could help them in their search. My name kept coming up, so he reached out and asked if I’d be willing to help. I told them that I would, and the reason I did is because I’ve been asked a lot over the years if I had any interest in being a general manager.”

At the time, the move was puzzling, considering Aikman is a Dallas legend. Nevertheless, Aikman helped the Dolphins hire general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, who in turn helped bring in head coach Jeff Hafley. His limited involvement meant it wasn’t exactly a conflict of interest, and Aikman didn’t expect it to become one, especially on MNF.

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“The Dolphins are not expected to be very good this year. They’re getting out of cap hell, so there’s no ‘Monday Night (Football)’ game with the Dolphins this year,” Aikman said.

Aikman made it clear that he had no official position and was working in a limited capacity. He said he would only consider a full-time role under one condition, and that condition may now be closer than ever.

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“Who knows, maybe that might change at some point when I decide to walk away from broadcasting and if I still want to get involved and stay involved with an NFL team.”

And money may be part of the reason the Dolphins want to part ways with him. ESPN pays him $18 million per year, and with Buck landing a $108 million extension, Aikman would likely ask for a similar figure, especially if he came on board full time. But would a team be prepared to pay that? Apparently not, as Maske made clear.

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“Sources with multiple NFL teams told FOS in recent days it’s highly unlikely that any franchise would be willing to pay Aikman a salary for a front-office position comparable to what the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback can make in broadcasting.”

Aikman hasn’t commented on his role with the Dolphins, and it’s unclear whether the 59-year-old wants to keep advising the team after the 2026 season. According to Maske, Aikman’s next career move remains uncertain, including whether he would consider working in an NFL front office.

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The bigger and more pressing matter for Aikman is his broadcasting situation. After a disagreement with Buck over the contract situation, Aikman acknowledged his future at ESPN is uncertain.

“I don’t know if now is the time,” Aikman said of the rumors surrounding him and Buck. “I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold, and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be.”

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Things aren’t looking great for Aikman, but there might still be an opportunity for him. When he joined Miami’s search, Cowboys legends wished he were doing it for Dallas. As Michael Irvin put it, “It pains me to see that happening because I know Troy wanted to do that. Troy wanted a John Elway situation here in Dallas, and I know he wanted it. Certainly, he’s earned it, but it’s not going to happen, and I rest my mind to that reality.”

Irvin didn’t see it happening then, but with the Cowboys’ mixed start to the season, could a return to Dallas, even in an advisory role, be in the cards? With few other prospects at the moment, it could become a reality.

As for ESPN, Phil Simms told Kay Adams on The Up & Adams Show that the network might already have a replacement lined up. He suggested ESPN may want to pair Buck with an analyst he already likes.

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While his brief consulting stint with Ross and the Dolphins showcased his value as a talent evaluator, Aikman’s more pressing issue remains in the broadcast booth. After all, 2026 could be his final season with ESPN.