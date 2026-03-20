Troy Aikman’s Ex-Cowboys Coach Issues Statement After Hall of Fame Honor Outside NFL

Essentials Inside The Story A longtime NFL figure, once involved in shaping a dynasty, finally receives recognition

Troy Aikman's rise is tied to this coach's influence

Has his true impact been overlooked all along?

Former Dallas Cowboys coach, who worked with Troy Aikman and Co. to help America’s Team win two Super Bowl trophies, is finally getting his due with a special Hall of Fame nomination away from the NFL. While this coach has a powerful legacy in the league, the veteran leader secured his NFL opportunity through a special college football event, widely regarded as the official first step in the NFL Draft process.

“I am extremely honored to be selected to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame,” said former Cowboys offensive coordinator Norv Turner, as per the Senior Bowl website. “I had the opportunity to coach in the game as an assistant coach and later as the head coach. The highlight each year was to work with the players whose dream was to use the game as a springboard to getting a shot in the NFL.”

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Alongside Turner, the Senior Bowl named other names like former star quarterback Harry Agganis (Senior Bowl 1953), former head coach Norv Turner (most recent Senior Bowl 2005), former defensive tackle Booger McFarland (Senior Bowl 1999), former quarterback Jason Campbell (Senior Bowl 2005), and former safety Roman Harper (Senior Bowl 2006) into its Hall of Fame.

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Similarly, the college football event recognized a few first-year stars who have already made an impact in the NFL. Rookie of the Year, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (Overall), Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Grey Zabel (NFC Rookie of the Year), and Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (AFC Rookie of the Year) will be honored at the annual induction ceremony, alongside the inductees at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama, on May 3, 2026.

Turner, like his fellow inductees, secured this honor for his impressive performance at the college football all-star event. The 73-year-old coached at the Senior Bowl in 1997, 1998, and 2005 and won on all three occasions. He also spent 13 seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator, including two that ended in Super Bowl victories with the Dallas Cowboys.

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However, the 73-year-old started his football career as a quarterback at the University of Oregon in the early 1970s. He then quickly transitioned into coaching as a graduate assistant with the Ducks in 1975. He then joined the University of Southern California’s coaching staff two years later and played a key role as an assistant in the Trojans’ winning the Pac-8 Championships (1976, 1978, 1979) and a National Championship in 1978. He remained with the team until 1985, in various roles like quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

He then entered the NFL as a wide receiver coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He later took over the tight end duties and contributed to four playoff appearances, including an NFC West title in his first season with the franchise. These quality performances prompted his move to the Dallas Cowboys, where he emerged as one of the best offensive minds in the league.

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After two Lombardi Trophies with America’s Team, Norv Turner was a head coach for the Washington Redskins (1994 to 2000), the Oakland Raiders (2004 to 2005), and the San Diego Chargers (2007 to 2012). During this time, Turner recorded 118 wins, the most for an NFL head coach with a losing record. He is also the only NFL head coach with at least 100 wins to have an overall losing record, which happened on November 28, 2010.

Based on this vast experience, Norv Turner played a crucial role during Aikman’s time with the Cowboys, as the duo lifted two Super Bowls in back-to-back years between 1992 and 1993, something the former Dallas QB1 hasn’t forgotten.

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Troy Aikman praises Norv Turner for his Cowboys’ success

After a rocky start to his NFL career, Troy Aikman recorded 1,749 yards and nine touchdowns while the team went 0-11 in his starts in 1989. He then improved to 2,579 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the Cowboys still finished 7-9-1. Hence, in the 1991-92 season, Jimmy Johnson brought in Norv Turner, who created an immediate impact.

With Turner at the helm, the Cowboys transformed from a struggling team to achieve records of 11-5, 13-3, and 12-4, while their offense ranked ninth, fourth, and fourth, respectively. Furthermore, Aikman recorded 2,754, 3,445, and 3,100 yards, respectively, while earning Super Bowl XXVII MVP honors in Turner’s first three seasons.

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Hence, highlighting this growth, Aikman had nothing but praise for Turner.

“I’ve said it many times, my career would not have been the same had Norv Turner not come in, and Norv was the fourth choice for offensive coordinator,” Aikman said. “There were three guys ahead of him that Jimmy (Johnson) wanted to hire and for various reasons was unable to get that done, and then we landed with Norv, and he ends up doing what he did, and then we go to three straight playoffs, and we went to two Super Bowls in three years.”

Norv Turner’s induction into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to a coaching career defined by excellence and impact. From back-to-back Super Bowl victories with the Cowboys to his lasting influence on players like Troy Aikman, Turner’s legacy speaks for itself.