Troy Aikman’s Ex-Wife Refuses to Give Up Years After Divorce, Sends 2-Word Message on Cowboys Announcement

Aikman’s emotional connection to the Cowboys’ legacy has shown up again! Ex-NFL QB Troy Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories during the 1990s. With his 6 times Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl MVP honor, he truly made his name in NFL history. Undoubtedly, his era remains an indelible part of America’s Team’s history. Not just for Aikman himself but for those who were part of his life during those pivotal years. And that includes his ex-wife, Capa Aikman, a high-end fashion retailer, who has her own Cowboys connections.

Prior to becoming Mrs. Aikman in 2017, she tied the knot with Jerry Mooty, the nephew of Jerry Jones. So whenever the Cowboys make headlines, you might wager that Aikman’s orbit gets influenced. And, Capa’s recent reaction to the Cowboys’ announcement of an upcoming documentary just proved it. Two years after her divorce from ex-NFL legendary QB, who too was secretly dealing with the demise of his second marriage, she has returned to the spotlight with a single, fiery comment on Cowboys’ executive vice president Charlotte Jones’ Instagram.

The Hall of Fame QB’s ex-wife wrote a two-word response. “Soooo excited!!” she said, along with a storm of emojis to the news, which resonates deeply. It indeed demonstrates that she still feels deeply connected to Troy Aikman’s era and achievements for the Cowboys. Her excitement was actually seen after Charlotte Jones, 58, thrilled the Cowboys fans with the major revelation about the Cowboys’ upcoming documentary. On Thursday, taking to her official IG handle, the team’s EVP lit up her spirits with the major Cowboys announcement. “Get your popcorn ready! AMERICA’S TEAM: THE GAMBLER AND HIS COWBOYS premieres August 19th on @netflix! Don’t miss it!” she mentioned in her post.

The news that every Cowboys fan would be waiting for, including Capa. And honestly, Capa’s public display of excitement highlights an emotional attachment tied to a significant chapter in her life. Of course, this is not surprising. Even after the ex-couple’s official separation in 2023 due to reported relationship failure, it seems that she hasn’t “moved on emotionally” from that part of her life or identity, keeping that legacy alive in public. While many perceive divorce as a definitive end to shared experiences, Capa’s enthusiasm really reveals that some bonds can endure, transcending the complexities of personal relationships.

Interestingly, she has been cherishing the Cowboys’ legacy since her early days. She was raised in a household that idolized the star and was married into the Jones family. Later on, she became Mrs. Aikman. So, obviously, she’s not pretending like that chapter never happened because even her Instagram handle, Capa Aikman, is still rocking. And the fact that she still uses Aikman as her last name, clearly reveals Capa isn’t letting go off anything related to Dallas and her previous life.

Hence, this time Jones’ daughter’s post captivated Aikman’s ex-wife, cheering for the Cowboys’ upcoming documentary: AMERICA’S TEAM: THE GAMBLER AND HIS COWBOYS.

Troy Aikman’s ex-wife and others waiting for the Cowboys’ documentary

Amazingly, this isn’t just any documentary. It is the untold story of how Cowboys owner Jerry made the ‘Boys into a billion-dollar company. Interestingly, it has enough drama to make succession seem mild. Furthermore, Netflix isn’t messing around. Following the success of America’s Sweethearts, the DCC cheerleading series, which premiered on June 18, they are launching the true blockbuster: an all-access pass to the dynasty of the 1990s. So, get ready for the blazes.

Jerry’s high-stakes gambles series encapsulates the entire personality of Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin’s bravado, Emmitt Smith’s end-zone dances, and Capa’s ex-husband, Aikman’s laser passes. This will also feature Jimmy Johnson placing a large wager on the star logo. And cameos, too? Consider George W. Bush and Phil Knight of Nike chatting about the good old days.

As the documentary premieres soon on August 19, blending elements of nostalgia with modern storytelling, Capa’s enthusiasm embodies a sentiment familiar to many fans: The love for the team and its history can foster a lasting emotional connection. It bridges personal and public lives in ways that resonate long after the touchdowns have been scored.