Troy Aikman’s Girlfriend Turns Heads During Vacation Days After Cowboys Legend’s Big Family News

The romance between Troy Aikman and Haley Clark has always generated a lot of chatter. Of course, a lot of it is a direct result of Aikman’s legendary Cowboys legacy. But if you look closer, you’ll see that Haley has her own unique story that is both glamorous and gritty. She has been the Senior Director of Sales at Q Clothier in Dallas since 2022, adding a layer of local charm to their relationship.

But her path wasn’t exactly easy before Q Clothier. During her tenure at Trunk Club in 2017, Haley got tangled in a legal dispute over the misuse of employee discounts. The matter was eventually resolved through arbitration by 2019. Still, not everyone recovers from such a storm. She did, and came back stronger, having made a name for herself in the luxury fashion industry.

Fast forward to 2025, Haley Clark is yet again serving looks, proving that style is her second nature. She recently shared a series of Instagram stories from her beach day with the gals. The vacation vibes? Perfect. It began with a mirror selfie of Haley wearing a green-and-beige forest-style bikini top with a matching bottom, layered with a sarong. What completed the look? A stylish Prada Milano crochet tote bag, gold accessories, and sunglasses tucked neatly into her top. The background music? “Surfer Girl” by The Beach Boys.

Then came the ocean. She posted a clip of soft waves with the caption, “Name a better sound 🌊.” Then came the flex. A laid-back photo of her smooth legs with a drink and the caption “little somethin to take the edge off.” But let’s be honest, what’s a vacation without a little buzz? A cocktail glass with two olives on a wooden pick and the message, “waiter: how dirty? Us: christina aguilera circa 2001.” At last, a toast at Surfing Deer in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the girl gang. Her crew? Morgan Hale, Trish Hale, Blaire LaVoy-Fuller, Amber Norburg, and Soraya Baker all raised their glasses in a picture-perfect clink.

As for her and Troy Aikman? In June 2023, Clark shared sun-soaked photos from an Italian vacation that included not just her and Aikman but also some adorable family moments with his daughters, marking the first public appearance of their relationship. There was substantial online discussion about the age difference—Aikman is 58 and Clark is reportedly 35. However, none of them has seemed to care much about the 23-year gap. They’ve kept things classy, private, and by the looks of it, pretty happy. But while Haley was turning heads on vacation, Aikman was in full-on dad mode at home.

Just days earlier, Troy Aikman had a proud dad moment

Troy Aikman, as a dad, celebrated a significant milestone in his life. His youngest daughter, Alexa (Ally) Marie Aikman, began her graduation weekend. Troy shared a charming story on Instagram to commemorate the event: a candid photo of him and Ally against a green background, likely taken during a party in the evening. Aikman looked proud in a crisp black suit and white shirt. Ally wore an off-the-shoulder flowery dress that matched the occasion perfectly. His caption? Brief but sincere “Graduation weekend begins for my baby girl Ally ❤️.”

The Hall of Famer, a man who has won Super Bowls and been the face of a franchise, has always kept one thing clear: Nothing is more important than family. He once said, “At the end of the day, our legacies are told by our kids.” And that wasn’t some random talk. He has been candid about his experiences as a single father raising daughters, Jordan and Ally. His goal? To raise strong women who know their worth. And Ally has done just that.

So, Aikman was relishing a memory he would never forget: seeing his daughter embark on her new chapter, while Haley Clark was enjoying sunshine and cocktails with her friends. Two different moments, cap-and-gown memories on one end, sunsets and sarongs on the other. But for Troy Aikman and Haley Clark, both are reminders of how far they’ve come and what matters most now.