“Very Very Tough”: HOFer Sends Emotional Message on Randy Moss’ Cancer Battle After Vikings Legend Confirms Remission

When Randy Moss started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, Cris Carter was already a veteran in the WR room. Over four years as teammates, they shared a bond with a fair share of back-and-forth. But years later, Moss and Carter reconciled, and most recently, the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee shared his two cents on Moss’ tough challenges post-NFL career.

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“Him [Randy Moss] and Jake [Reed] both battling the last couple years, some cancer,” said Carter on The Insiders on NFL Network. Both of them, you know, very, very private people, just like you know we should be doing stuff together, it’s what we used to do in Minnesota all the time, let’s go fishing. I got this new opportunity, I want you guys to be first on it. So it’s amazing. He [Randy Moss] is a funny guy, and to see him struggle and not be able to communicate with him on a regular basis, and everything that was very, very tough.

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“But to see him on the other side of it, to see the way he’s enjoying himself. This transition to his second life and who he is as a human being, and everything, I’m very, very excited for him. So we’re going to be going fishing again in August at the end of the month, and we’re going to try to get together a couple times a year at least and go fishing.”

The incident itself dates back to November 2024. Randy first noticed subtle bodily changes, including severe fatigue and yellowing of his eyes due to jaundice. As a result, he went to seek medical attention. And doctors initially discovered an issue with the former NFL WR’s liver and eventually underwent a procedural surgery to have a protective stent placed inside his liver.

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During the process, a suspicious mass was spotted outside his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. Doctors diagnosed Moss with rare, aggressive Stage 2 bile duct cancer after the biopsy. Eventually, he stepped away from his role as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown to address the health scare.

Randy Moss then underwent a six-hour procedure where Surgeons successfully removed the malignant tumor along with affected elements. By December 13, 2024, Randy Moss publicly announced: “Your boy is a cancer survivor… we made it through.”

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However, the post-surgery treatment continued, where he underwent a second phase, including both chemotherapy and radiation to completely eradicate any remaining cancer cells.

As things stand, Moss has recently confirmed that he is in remission and will opt for quarterly checkups. He has turned his freshwater bass fishing into a therapeutic pursuit, where he started a YouTube channel, Chasing 10 with Randy Moss, where he invites NFL standouts and creates content by going fishing with them.