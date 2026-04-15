Veteran NFL Coach Passes Away: Famously Rejected Bears Job After Team Announced Hiring Without His Consent

Essentials Inside The Story NFL coach of 30 years passed away on Monday.

He worked with the Bears, Cardinals and Titans.

He last coached in 2016 and later, worked as a color commentator on game broadcasts.

That Friday afternoon in January 1999 was… awkward. It was a day that commenced with the Chicago Bears announcing Dave McGinnis as their 12th head coach, only for him to end up rejecting it by afternoon. Halas Hall was shocked! It was only later revealed that the Bears and team President Michael McCaskey jumped the gun and prematurely announced McGinnis as their coach. McGinnis, however, had not accepted their offer. Ever.

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By Friday night, Bears Chairman Ed McCaskey, Michael’s father, was on call with McGinnis, trying to straighten things out. After two 4-12 seasons, Dave Wannstedt’s firing and a highly public stadium dilemma, it was imperative that McCaskey salvage at least the coaching situation. That, however, never happened. McGinnis, who was the Bears’ linebackers coach from 1986 to 1995, never accepted their head coaching position.

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Instead, he continued his association with the Arizona Cardinals and later the Tennessee Titans. But the man who once stood staunch in his decision passed away on Monday at age 74. The Titans confirmed his death in a statement.

“Dave McGinnis, known affectionately as ‘Coach Mac’ by most, has passed away,” the Titans mentioned in a statement released on their website. “In McGinnis, the football world lost a man who never stopped coaching and encouraging, even though his role in the NFL changed in more recent years. The world, and the Titans community, lost a man who was a friend to many, always generous with his time, money, and stories.”

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He passed away at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with his family by his side. He has been working as the Titans’ color commentator on game broadcasts over the past nine seasons and has been a constant presence on radio shows and team podcasts. However, his health had been deteriorating.

He passed away due to complications from renal failure. ‘Coach Mac’ had been hospitalized in early March, and friends, colleagues, and former players were constantly in and out of the hospital to meet him.

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Those who couldn’t be physically present would send him voice messages. And as his condition worsened, he found comfort in talking football and reminiscing about the older days.

Amy Adams Strunk’s statement on McGinnis

“He was family,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk further added in the team’s statement. “Coach Mac gave so much of himself to this organization over the years, and his passion, loyalty, and love for the Titans never wavered. He cared deeply about the people around him, and that kindness and authenticity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.”

She isn’t wrong. Anyone who met him would have a tale to tell. He even left behind a phone loaded with 3,800 contacts, and it goes without saying he was close to many of them.

Dave McGinnis remained a coach in the NFL until 2016, concluding 30 years after starting as the Chicago Bears’ linebackers coach in 1986. Before that, he spent more than a decade in the college circuit as an assistant coach.

As for the Bears, McGinnis was in the Windy City until 1996, when he became the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator. Coach Mac continued in that role into the 2000 season when he was named interim head coach after the team fired Vince Tobin. McGinnis remained Arizona’s head coach through the 2003 season and had a 17-40 record.

McGinnis spent the next eight seasons as the Titans’ linebackers coach under head coach Jeff Fisher for seven years. The duo reunited with the Los Angeles Rams when McGinnis was named the assistant head coach on Fisher’s staff from 2012-16.

However, Dave McGinnis could have taken a head coaching role earlier in his career with the Bears in 1999. But after the front office made a blunder, the coach withdrew his interest in the role. Despite this history, the Bears’ chairman released a heartfelt statement,

Bears chairman issues powerful statement after Dave McGinnis’ death

Chicago Bears chairman George H. McCaskey released an emotional statement reflecting on McGinnis and his career after his passing at 74 in Nashville. Although Coach Mac withdrew his interest in the head coaching role, he began his NFL career in the Windy City and worked under coaches like Mike Ditka and Dave Wannstedt during his 10-year stint.

McGinnis coached legends like Mike Singletary, Otis Wilson, and Wilber Marshall, among others, and helped the Bears win four NFC Central titles. Hence, after his death, McCaskey shared a heartfelt comment about Coach Mac.

“Dave was a man of principle and unquestioned integrity, and a darn good football coach,” McCaskey said, per the Chicago Bears website. “Those of us who were fortunate to be around him knew that any time spent with Coach Mac was going to be a good time. We will miss him. Our condolences to his family.”

Dave McGinnis left behind a legacy defined by loyalty, integrity, and a lifelong passion for football. The Titans organization, the Bears family, and the entire NFL community will deeply miss him.