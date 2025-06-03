Video Exposes Jordon Hudson’s Presence In Bill Belichick’s Dying Patriots Reign as Pablo Torre Links Controversial GF to His NFL Exit

Bill Belichick’s football legacy has been nothing short of legendary. With a career spanning five decades, his status as one of the greatest NFL coaches is undeniable. But some stories go much deeper than football. And that is the reality the veteran coach is facing now, as his relationship with Jordon Hudson continues to be under constant scrutiny. This scrutiny recently reached a fever pitch as sportswriter Pablo Torre continued his deep dive investigation. And now, Torres has shared a take that links Belichick with Hudson back to his regime with the New England Patriots.

Pablo Torres has been following Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson’s history since back in February. It started with PFTO breaking the news that “Jordon Hudson had been secretly operating as her boyfriend’s agent…” Since then, Torres has gone to great lengths to uncover how far back their relationship dates and whether or not it had an impact on Belichick’s coaching career. Now, with his recent revelation, Torres believes he has uncovered a connection between the two.

On the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, the reporter seemed to have finally found an old link between the two. He shared a series of clips on his IG page from the podcast. In the clips, Torre began by quoting a newspaper. He stated that there is no information about when the romantic relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson began. But as per sources, “by the summer of 2023, she was spending time in Foxborough, Mass., where the Patriots are headquartered.” Torre then explained how he had gone through a particular New England Patriots fan cam. And on this fan cam, he found Jordon Hudson at the Gillette Stadium way back in November 2021. “After exhaustive searching of the Patriots’ fan cam database.. Sunday, November 28th, 2021, when the Tennessee Titans visited the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick has a row of seats right beneath the overhang in Gillette Stadium.”

Pablo Torre then zoomed in on the fancam to show Jordon Hudson was indeed present at the game. Now, following Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay, the Patriots have had a difficult time. The post-Brady Patriots era was marked heavily by losing records. Notably, the last time the Patriots had won a playoff under Belichick was the iconic Super Bowl LII (with the GOAT playing, of course). And as Pablo Torre believes, the presence of Hudson at the games may signal that she had a deeper influence over the coach at the time. Whether that is true or not, the history of the Patriots’ decline in the last years of Belichick’s NFL coaching career is something that has been speculated about a lot. But Belichick now has a new coaching career ahead of him. And now, even that has come under scrutiny with a former Patriots veteran raising his concerns.

Ex-Patriots star worried about Bill Belichick’s new role

After his stint with the Patriots ended in 2024, Bill Belichick was looking to lead another team with his experience. The Atlanta Falcons were floated as a potential signing spot for the legendary coach, but no deals came his way. Ultimately, Belichick took a job with North Carolina. The HC now has a 5-year contract with the UNC, making $10 million a year. The NFL chapter was over, and the UNC journey had begun for Belichick. But as former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson shared, the presence of Jordon Hudson could be a question mark for this new chapter in Belichick’s career as well.

As Ted Johnson stated, “I’ve always been hesitant about that hire, because I hold college coaches to a higher standard than NFL coaches.” Johnson hinted that UNC should have contacted Atlanta before hiring Belichick. “I’m surprised that UNC never called Atlanta on why they passed on Bill Belichick in that hiring in Atlanta.” Johnson further suggested, “I think the Carolina Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick. They should consider letting him go at this point.” Johnson discussed whether Belichick was a good fit to coach college teams. He also added that Jordan Hudson’s presence had a negative impact on the matter.

With veteran players sharing their concerns, and reporters like Pablo Torres’s revelations, Bill Belichick’s new career scrutiny continues. The coach’s fans have already shared their frustration with Torres on several occasions and defended Belichick. How long this saga will continue to unfold, and when it will finally be resolved, we will just have to wait and see.