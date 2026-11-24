Randy Moss seemed really moved on live television as ESPN honored a broadcasting icon who passed away on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the age of 75. Former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime analyst Tom Jackson left a massive void in the football world, prompting Moss, Chris Berman, and the rest of the studio crew to hold an emotional tribute that left NFL fans stunned.

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“We were talking just last night about the impact of Boom, you, and Mr. Jackson. And I know I’m gonna get a little emotional here, but emotions are flying everywhere,” Moss said as he teared up while The NFL Countdown crew remembered the legend. “I can remember coming from games and waiting a rush to get home to watch Prime Time, because all I wanted to know was what were you and Tom Jackson going to say about one, the team, and second, the performance that I put up on game day.

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“Then being able to come here and work at ESPN. And the reason why I’m sitting here emotional is because we’re sitting here in memory of people that lived the legacy… When I first came to ESPN, Tom Jackson wanted to know what type of man I was. That meant a lot to me because we knew what type of ball player he was on the football field. I didn’t really get to see much, but I heard a lot of it.”

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The reason behind Jackson’s passing is still undetermined. But for many, including Berman, the news came as a shock. He claimed that he saw Jackson just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Bob Swenson, Jackson’s former teammate, revealed that the linebacker was planning for back surgery and the duo talked every week.

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His passing hits right in the middle of the NFL season, when fans tune in every Sunday for studio breakdowns and game highlights. Alongside Chris Berman, Jackson helped set the standard for highlight shows before Sunday night broadcasts moved to NBC, giving players and viewers a staple they rushed home to watch.

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Following the Broncos’ 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Sean Payton dedicated the game ball to Jackson’s family after Denver held a pregame moment of silence and video tribute. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro also remembered him as “one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN’s history,” noting the network’s Bristol studio carries his name alongside Berman’s. On air, Jackson’s colleagues honored his “Orange Crush” roots by wearing orange ties.

“But I’m going to sit here in honor of Tom Jackson for the next two hours and 39 minutes, to honor this man, because last night we were talking about how we were going to honor him and we came up with these orange ties. The Orange Crush. And so, it’d be my honor and privilege to sit here for the remainder of this show and celebrate and honor Tom Jackson, on the behalf of the Moss family, Miss Jackson, Boom, thank you all, man.”

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Jackson spent 14 years with Denver, from 1973 to 1986. He played 191 games, recorded 20 interceptions, and returned them for 340 yards. Jackson further recorded 10 forced fumbles and recovered eight of them. Additionally, he had 40 sacks to his name. His performance made him a three-time Pro Bowler (1977, 1978, 1979).

Jackson later became a dominant name in the NFL broadcasting world for 29 years. The legendary linebacker and analyst is survived by his two daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and his wife, Jennifer. He’ll certainly remain a crucial part of the NFL community. For Moss, Jackson will remain his idol.