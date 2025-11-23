Vikings Legend Randy Moss Disagrees With Justin Jefferson’s Actions Against J.J. McCarthy’s Offense

When a franchise icon like Randy Moss calls out the team’s current superstar, it’s more than just commentary; it’s a sign of deeper issues brewing in the Vikings’ offense. For Justin Jefferson, sideline frustration is becoming an unwelcome part of his highlight reel, and Moss has taken notice. Recently, he had a visible sideline outburst. The flare-up didn’t sit well with Vikings legend Moss, who didn’t hold back sharing his thoughts on the star wideout’s behavior.

“I said it earlier, man,” Moss said on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. “You really got to keep your composure and keep it together.”

Moss, reflecting on his own playing days, noted that he had been in similar situations and that visible frustration from a star receiver can shape a quarterback’s approach to the game.

Jefferson is 26 and in his sixth year of the NFL. By now, he’s built solid experience as well as a reputation. But his “anger issues” have been noticed by the fans frequently this season.

After the Vikings’ brutal 37-10 loss to the Chargers in week 8, Jefferson’s frustration was visible. At halftime, he walked into the locker room slowly and alone, seemingly fed up. Moments later, he reportedly slammed his helmet onto the bench, a raw sign of how badly the team’s offensive struggles were getting to him. His reaction comes directly from the team’s struggles.

Since then, J.J. McCarthy has started opening up about his outlook, expressing optimism that better performances are on the horizon.

“I kind of make the analogy of just a cork about to come off a bottle,” McCarthy said Wednesday via ESPN.

He explained that adjusting one to three small aspects of his game could make a huge difference in each drive, emphasizing that consistent fundamentals will unlock the team’s potential.

While his season so far has been uneven, with struggles in accuracy, decision-making, and connecting with top receiver Justin Jefferson, McCarthy believes the breakthrough is close, signaling hope for stronger showings in the coming weeks.

J.J. McCarthy is fighting through a rough start

In just five starts, McCarthy has been picked off eight times, sacked 15 times, and holds a worrying 26.5 QBR. His accuracy issues are glaring. He’s completed only 52.9% of his throws, one of the lowest marks among NFL starters.

“The accuracy is a concern,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes. “There’s no hiding from that. Balls are sailing, and that affects the entire offense. McCarthy needs to hit the layups. The Vikings will be working to help him find more consistency as a thrower.

But that’s not all there is to the story.

McCarthy has been battling injuries and missed development time. After sitting out his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus and dealing with ankle issues this year, he’s lost crucial practice reps. He’s still trying to rebuild his rhythm and fine-tune his mechanics under Kevin O’Connell’s guidance, making his early struggles easier to understand.

Though the playoff picture seems blurry for McCarthy and his offense, the QB needs to prove he belongs for the remaining season, at least to stay relevant.