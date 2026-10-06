“Violently Attacked Her”: Otis Wilson’s Physical Altercation With Female Security Officer Takes Drastic Turn Amid Latest Updates

In what was a great day for the Chicago Bears fans, with their team winning 23-12 over the New York Jets, one of their legends was reportedly engaged in a physical altercation on Sunday with a female security officer at Soldier Field, where the game was being played.

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“The patron (Otis Wilson) stated he would not comply with NFL policy and forced his way onto the elevator. When the female officer directed the patron to leave the elevator, he became physically combative and violently attacked her,” Monterrey Security, the company contracted by Soldier Field on game day, said in a statement, according to ESPN.

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According to the latest images taken of the incident’s location, a hole had been allegedly formed when Wilson threw the female security officer against the wall. The wall had “PNC Suites” written on it, indicating the luxury suites on the floor. Wilson stayed in one of these suites for the game, located on “Suite Level A.”

69-year-old Wilson had come to watch the Bears game, as he usually does, and being a Super Bowl champion with the Bears, fans tend to recognize him. However, things took an ugly turn when he was leaving with his wife, Tina Wilson, after the game had ended. The elevator he and his wife were taking was designated for media personnel only, as Monterrey Security mentioned in their statement.

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When the female security officer asked Wilson and his wife to get off the elevator, Wilson first ignored her request, and when the officer insisted that the elevator would not move until he got off, the SB champion said, “OK then,” and stayed on the elevator.

One reporter who was on the elevator reportedly said, “Come on, we have a job to do.” According to ESPN’s report,

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“Multiple reporters, including from ESPN, witnessed the moments that preceded the altercation. Wilson, 69, and his wife, Tina, boarded an elevator on suite level A, near the press box. The elevator was intended for media use only and contained credentialed reporters when Wilson and his wife were the last to enter.”

But Wilson didn’t move, prompting the female officer to physically pull the couple out of the elevator. Wilson, then, allegedly lost his cool, saying that the female officer assaulted her wife. As a male security officer entered the elevator to help his partner get Wilson off, with Tina already stepping out, the elevator closed, and the ESPN reporters reportedly heard a loud thumping noise before the elevator opened again, seeing the female officer on the floor against the wall.

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“The female officer’s nearby male partner then intervened, separated the offender from the female officer, and brought the violent incident to an end,” Monterrey Security continued.

While the female officer sustained injuries to her arm and ribs, Wilson was on all fours after the incident, exhausted, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. After the altercation, both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

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According to Monterrey Security, the female officer was a 5-foot-4 off-duty law enforcement officer, working at Soldier Field since 2024, and had received sundry honors for her “pleasant and helpful demeanor, as part of the Chicago Bears Employee Recognition Program.”

Amidst the incident, Wilson also released a statement after he was discharged from the hospital.

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Otis Wilson says that the incident was a “misunderstanding”

Widely recognized as a Chicago Bears legend, and having earned a Pro Bowl honor during his NFL career (1980 to 1989), Wilson felt disrespected in what was once his home for eight years.

Wilson, in a statement to ESPN, said that no one should be treated like this at a public venue, calling the incident a “misunderstanding.”

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“No one, whether a former player, a season ticket holder, or a first-time visitor, should ever be subjected to this kind of treatment at a public venue. A misunderstanding about access to an area should never escalate to physical violence, least of all against a woman who posed no threat to anyone.

“Soldier Field has been part of my life for many years, and my relationship with the Chicago Bears and with this city’s fans remains as strong as ever. This incident does not reflect the Bears organization or the people of Chicago. It reflects the conduct of specific individuals working for a private contractor, and that conduct must be addressed.”

While the Monterrey Security declined to provide the footage used for reviewing the incident, Wilson has urged the company to “preserve all surveillance and body camera footage,” in order to “conduct a full and transparent investigation, and to hold the individuals responsible accountable.”