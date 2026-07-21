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“Wants to Be Pat McAfee”: Tom Brady Accused of Copying ESPN Star’s Post-NFL Blueprint

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 21, 2026 | 11:17 AM EDT

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“Wants to Be Pat McAfee”: Tom Brady Accused of Copying ESPN Star’s Post-NFL Blueprint

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Jul 21, 2026 | 11:17 AM EDT

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USA Today via Reuters

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USA Today via Reuters

In 2023, Tom Brady retired from the NFL as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in football history, with seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, and the record for most passing yards (89,214). But of late, the former Patriots QB has made appearances in multiple fields, prompting former sports columnist Jason Whitlock to draw parallels between the Super Bowl legend and Pat McAfee.

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“Jordan monetised his greatness by protecting it,” Whitlock said in a video posted on X. “Jordan doesn’t need the camera. The camera needs Michael Jordan. That’s power. Brady is doing the opposite. He’s everywhere. The Fox booth widely paying, the functional beverage hawking, the crypto entanglement, the roast, and now bits with influencers half his age. There’s nothing wrong with a man making money. The question is, what’s he trading for it? It’s all just incredibly weird. Tom Brady wants to be Pat McAfee, a punter turned content creator.

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“I get it. McAfee makes $60 million a year now or is going to, but he’s not Tom freaking Brady. Some people will say Brady has lost since his retirement… It’s like Brady wants Mike Tyson’s post-career legacy. Maybe Brady will sleep with a lion in the next Hangover movie or tattoo half his face. We love Mike Tyson, but we also giggle at him, behind his back. I never laughed at Michael Jordan. We simply revere him… Brady is channeling the wrong Mike.”

After playing as a punter for eight seasons, Pat McAfee retired from the NFL in 2017. Following that, he ventured into multiple fields of work. From launching his own podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, and co-owning JAMS, to making his professional WWE debut and performing standup comedy shows, McAfee juggled multiple roles.

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Meanwhile, Tom Brady pivoted to the broadcast booth after signing a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports, making his debut in 2024. Additionally, he also became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. But playing multiple roles isn’t what’s wrong. Instead, it’s Brady’s most recent actions that have Jason Whitlock concerned.

On July 17, 2026, at Fanatics Fest, Tom Brady slapped influencer-turned-WWE star Logan Paul during a face-off, forcing New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns to intervene and separate the pair. Paul later shared the clip online, complaining about the interaction, while Brady responded with a dismissive jab, noting, “Will try again next time.”

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Then, just two days later, the feud escalated further at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey. While watching the match, Paul confronted Brady while exchanging questionable gestures, dragging Brady into yet another public feud.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, where he covers the league's news cycle with a focus on player storylines, off-field and legal developments, and the reactions that follow the NFL's biggest controversies. His reporting ranges across teams like the Browns, Steelers, Eagles, and Giants, tracking everything from roster drama to the veteran voices weighing in on the league's hot-button moments. A former national-level athlete, Nilaav brings a competitive perspective to his writing, pairing technical insight with clear, accessible storytelling. He moved to football after more than two years covering MMA and boxing on the combat sports beat. He is also pursuing a degree in Sports Management, approaching his work with analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for NFL fans.

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Antra Koul

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