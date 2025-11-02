Was Bob Trumpy Married? Wife, Children, Net Worth & More About Late Bengals Legend

The Cincinnati Bengals Nation is mourning the loss of a true legend…Bob Trumpy has passed away at the age of 80. The iconic tight end and broadcasting pioneer will forever be remembered for his incredible impact on the Bengals and the game of football.

Fans go out to the Trumpy family during this difficult time as we take a closer look at the personal life behind the legendary career.

Who is Bob Trumpy’s wife

Trumpy lived a happy married life with his wife, Patricia Lynn (née Feith). Even when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1968 common draft, it was his wife who broke the news to her that he had been drafted by the Cincinnati “Beagles.” “My wife still denies that… she said beagles. She did, she said beagles when I got the telegram,” Trumpy said. His wife has been a lifelong friend of his former Browns wives.

These lighthearted moments offer a glimpse into their relationship…one founded on humor, love, and lasting support through every chapter of his football journey, and one that has its legacy left behind in the family they built together.

Bob Trumpy’s children

Trumpy and his wife Pat and two sons, Matthew and Jason, and six grandchildren—Josh, Jackson, Conner, Kelli, Lauren, and Morgan. The family continues to reside in the Cincinnati suburb of Glendale, Ohio. He has been a good father to his sons, who would set examples for them.

When Bob Trumpy was hosting Sports Talk, he made sure never to miss special moments with his family. He would celebrate his sons’ birthdays early at 6 a.m., knowing he’d be on air from 4 p.m. until at least 9 p.m. This displays his true sign of dedication both to his work and to being a dad. Beyond his role as a family man, Trumpy’s career in football and broadcasting built the foundation of his lasting legacy.

Early Life and Bengals career

Robert Theodore Trumpy Jr. was born on March 6, 1945. He was born in Bloomington, Indiana, but grew up in Tremont, Illinois. Trumpy played in four state tournaments at the University of Illinois in his school years, two in track and two in basketball. He won the long jump contest in the state meet and tied for fifth in high jump in track in 1963. This shows he was a born athlete.

Trumpy was drafted in the 12th round in 1968 out of the University of Utah; he played a significant part in the formation of the Bengals in their early years, even managing to score the very first receiving touchdown in the history of the team in 1968, against the Denver Broncos at Nippert Stadium on September 15th.

Bob Trumpy retired from the field and joined the broadcast booth after playing the game between 1968 and 1977 and having been selected four times for the Pro Bowl. He turned into a game analyst and golf commentator with NBC and was locally referred to as the Godfather of Sports Talk Radio on WCKY-AM and WLW-AM.

Trumpy spent the following 40 years establishing an amazing career as a Hall of Fame broadcaster, calling four Super Bowls and three Olympic Games. During his tenure as a player, he had 298 catches that translated to 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns.

From his on-field achievements to his voice echoing across sports radio, Trumpy’s dedication extended beyond the game…and his legacy continues through the years.

Bob Trumpy net worth

Bob Trumpy’s net worth shown is based on various public and social factors. His estimated net worth in 2025 is about $375,000, while in 2024 it was somewhere between $338,000 and $2 million.

But more than numbers, Trumpy’s real wealth lay in the respect he earned…as a player, a broadcaster, and a family man whose impact still resonates throughout Bengals history.