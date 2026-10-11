“We Can’t Expect Patrick Mahomes”: Panthers Legend Cam Newton Draws the Line on Bryce Young Expectations

The burden of turning the Carolina Panthers around has followed Bryce Young ever since the team drafted him first overall in 2023. But Cam Newton has some advice for anyone who is measuring Young against the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, believing that development takes time.

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Speaking on the House of Highlight’s Clash, Cam Newton said, “Given my expertise in playing the game, I didn’t hit my comfort peak until I was about five to six years into the league. That’s when I knew, okay, this guy’s moving… Bryce Young is in his fourth or fifth year. We can’t expect him to hit his peak.”

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“We can’t expect Patrick Mahomes and Bryce Young. We can’t expect Tom Brady and Bryce Young. We can’t expect Joe Burrow and Bryce because we can’t expect Lamar Jackson elite quarterbacks.”

Newton first shared his own journey in the league and then explained why Young should not be expected to reach his peak so early in his career. The former NFL MVP understands the pressure of carrying the franchise’s expectations as he led Carolina to a 15-1 regular-season record and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season.

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But reaching that level of consistency needs time and experience. Newton believes Young deserves the same chance to develop before being compared to stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson.

Young entered the NFL with big expectations after winning the Heisman Trophy at Alabama. Yet his early professional career has already witnessed coaching changes and the challenge of establishing himself within a struggling franchise.

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Young has just delivered one of his strongest performances, where he went 29-of-41 for 329 yards and two TDs in Carolina’s Sunday Night Football 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions. 14 of his total completions for 192 yards and both TDs went to receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

While the QB has shown flashes of his potential, the Panthers’ rebuilding process has made consistent success difficult to achieve. Expecting him to immediately show results like elite QBs can create an unrealistic standard.

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At the same time, it is worth looking at the other side of the coin. In his first four years as a starter, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to the playoffs every single season. On top of that, he won a Super Bowl in his second year as a full-time starter (2019).

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the reality for Young. Since Young stepped in as the starter in 2023, the Panthers have reached the postseason just once, bowing out in the Wild Card round against the Rams.

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Still, Newton does not suggest that Young should escape criticism. Instead, he highlights the distinction between evaluating a quarterback’s present performance and learning what he can become with more experience, stability, and support.

As he gains experience, his ability to read defenses, make decisions under intense pressure, and maintain consistency will help determine if he can become the quarterback the Panthers expected when they drafted him.

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For Carolina, the aim should be to see progress and not demand elite quarterback production overnight. Newton’s comment is straightforward- Young must continue to improve, but expecting him to match the NFL’s top tiers before reaching his own peak may be asking too much, too soon.