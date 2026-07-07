“We Looked Like a Team That Calls It Soccer”: Legendary QB Unloads After USMNT’s Embarrassing Loss to “Waffle Makers”

The scoreboard told one story. The reaction afterward told an even bigger one. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was backing Team USA throughout their journey in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. But when the final whistle blew, with the USMNT losing 1-4 against Belgium, it was only the beginning, as it provided a means for criticism.

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“I’m not gonna lie, guys, I’m DEVASTATED,” wrote Griffin on X. “I’m in Hawaii right now drinking my sorrows away with a group of Australians because Belgium made us look like an AAU TEAM. Had such a massive build-up to this game. WE HAD PRESIDENT TRUMP CALL FIFA. WE HAD A DANG RED CARD SUSPENDED. Then Belgium, the dang waffle makers, literally bent us over and made us like it.

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“I know American Soccer is still pretty far behind Europe, but Belgium made it VERY OBVIOUS. We looked like we didn’t know what the hell we were doing. It was just so embarrassing. WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT THIRD GOAL? 😭 We looked like a team that calls it soccer, not football. Again, congrats to Belgium, but WTF?”

The US Men’s National Soccer Team had a positive start to their tournament. After beating Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0, they topped Group D. Despite losing their third group match against Türkiye (2-3), they finished 1st and made a comfortable entry to their Round of 32.

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Then came the challenge against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where they breezed past with a 2-0 victory. Yet, the match had its moments, rather a controversial one that even had the POTUS involved. In the Round of 32 match, USMNT’s top scorer, Falorin Balogun, received a straight red card following a studs-up challenge, ruling him out of the pre-quarterfinal game against Belgium.

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According to reports, the POTUS called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to inquire about the straight red card and also criticized the referee while calling out the red card, “I didn’t know what the hell a red card was. When I found out, I said, ‘You gotta be kidding!'” Later on, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee invoked Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code to suspend the automatic one-match ban on Balogun and converted it into a probationary period, legally clearing him to play against Belgium.

Imago July 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, U.S.; Folarin Balogun of the U.S. looks dejected with Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie after scoring a goal that was later disallowed. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With so many developments and buzz around the USMNT, RG3 believed their team should have been able to win the next game. However, the way Team USA vs. Belgium turned out, USA’s performance disappointed the former Washington Redskins quarterback.

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The Red Devils won 4-1, with Charles De Ketelaere (brace), Hans Vanaken, and Romelu Lukaku making it to the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Team USMNT’s Malik Tillman scored a single goal. Griffin ultimately criticized his own team and took a moment to laud Belgium, “We lost because (Belgium is a better team).”