Nick Saban finished his NFL career with a 15-17 record over two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The defining decision came in 2006, when Miami passed on Drew Brees because of concerns about his surgically repaired shoulder and traded for Daunte Culpepper instead. Nick Saban has had plenty of success since leaving the NFL, but one what-if from his Miami days keeps coming back. Pat McAfee shared Saban’s take on X.

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“If I had Drew Brees in Miami, we would have won a lot” ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive,” Pat McAfee posted on X.

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McAfee couldn’t resist poking fun at it, repeating the coach’s logic back with some sarcasm.

“Hey, the medical says he can’t play there, but he can play at the Saints somehow,” McAfee added. “And not only play at the Saints, but win them a Super Bowl. You know, it’s crazy how those types of trades can be countered by medicine or medical. We’ve seen that already a couple of times this year, and we’ll only continue to see that.”

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To understand the joke, you have to go back to how it all fell apart. Brees hurt his shoulder in the 2005 season finale with the Chargers, and that injury became the whole issue in Miami.

Saban told Chris Russo on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the team’s doctors had doubts.

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“We had the opportunity to get Drew Brees… our doctors were skeptical because of this injury, so they didn’t pass him on the physical,” Saban said. “We had to trade for [Daunte] Culpepper… he was coming off injury, too… and was never fully recovered.”

That trade with the Vikings brought in a quarterback who had his own surgically repaired knee. It didn’t go well. Culpepper lasted only four games in Miami, while Brees headed to New Orleans.

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Saban has also told the story on The Pivot Podcast, with a detail that adds a strange twist. After Brees failed the physical, his agent called and asked Saban to keep it quiet, worried that word would hurt his client’s chances of finding work elsewhere. Saban agreed.

“Now, the other part about that is — I actually had to call his agent and say we had a deal, but he didn’t pass the physical,” Saban said last year. “He said, ‘Oh man, Nick. You can’t tell people he didn’t pass the physical. I’ll never get him signed any place.’ I said, ‘Nobody will know. How much time do you need?’ He said, ’72 hours.’ I never told anybody. Nobody knew for 72 hours, until he signed in New Orleans.”

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It doesn’t matter how much that silence helped Brees land with the Saints, because the damage to Miami was already done.

Clearly, missing out on Brees played a part in Saban’s decision to leave the NFL. His record backs up the frustration. He went 9-7 in his first season in 2005, then fell to 6-10 in 2006, which turned out to be his last year with the Dolphins.

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In January 2007, after meeting with owner Wayne Huizenga, he announced he was taking the Alabama job as the program’s 27th head coach.

Brees, meanwhile, spent 15 seasons with the Saints from 2006 to 2020. He started 228 games, won 142 of them, and threw for 68,010 yards and 491 touchdowns. His peak came in 2009, when he went 13-2 with 4,388 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions.

He then led New Orleans past the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, the franchise’s first title, and was named Super Bowl MVP. He kept producing for another decade before retiring after the 2020 season.

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So when Saban says they would have won a lot, it’s hard to argue. Whether a different physical result would have kept him in the NFL is a question only he can answer.