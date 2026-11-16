“We’re Playing With Fumes”: Rob Gronkowski Blasts Sam Hartman for Starring in ‘The Bachelor’

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski criticized Washington Commanders backup quarterback Sam Hartman after he was named leading man on Season 30 of ABC’s The Bachelor. The four-time Super Bowl champion said any active-roster NFL player who accepts the role on reality TV deserves a slap in the face.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After ABC announced the news on November 13, hours after Washington’s 24-21 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night, Julian Edelman asked on his podcast, The Gronk and Jules Show, “Did I see him on Good Morning America promoting this? We’re promoting in the middle of a season? What are we doing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

After co-host Jack confirmed that Hartman wasn’t on the 53-man active roster but on the practice squad, Gronkowski elaborated.

“He’s gotta be practice squad. If you were on the current roster and you accepted this, you deserve a slap in the face. Like, if I was the organization, your priorities aren’t straight, obviously. Like, I would just let you go right on the spot if it was the current roster. Practice squad, all right. We’re playing with fumes, but I would let it go. But current squad? Yeah, you’re out, because you’re not showing that you’re all in. Because in the NFL, you got to be all in once the season hits. This would have been a big distraction, no doubt about it,” Rob Gronkowski stated on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Edelman insinuated that he must be earning off of this, Jack McCarthy went on to demand ABC reveal Hartman’s pay check for appearing on TV, “ABC, release the money! We want to see the check, ABC!”

According to Over The Cap (via Nacionale), Hartman signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024. However, he hasn’t played a single snap in the regular season behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. He has a $247,500 contract on the practice squad this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On how it would be going down with his teammates if Sam Hartman was indeed bagging a big check, Edelman said, “The locker room would murder him…with us, oh my god, this guy wouldn’t live.”

To which Rob Gronkowski responded, “Bill would have released him by the time he even got back in the locker room. 1,000%”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hartman said on Good Morning America that his Commanders teammates gave him advice on the plane home.

Despite this, Gronkowski admitted that Hartman appears to fit the mould, saying, “No one has ever been more lab-grown to be ‘The Bachelor’ than Sam Hartman.” However, he added that the move shows Hartman is “not that confident in your future as well as a quarterback” and said, “his head’s not in the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TV Shows Ace, Hartman’s agent said that he ran the opportunity by the team first, and plans to balance the show and the beginning of free agency (March 11, 2027).

Hartman follows in the footsteps of current Bachelor host Jesse Palmer, who was an active quarterback whilst starring on Season 5 in 2004. However, Hartman said on Good Morning America that he said “No way” initially before speaking to Palmer. Season 30 will premiere on March 21, 2027 (ABC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack added that Wake Forest has had three ex-footballers in the franchise: Matt James (Season 25), Tyler Cameron (Bachelorette runner-up) and Sam Hartman. Gronkowski joked, “It’s also like Wake Forest is trying to increase their female enrollment as well.” Hartman threw 110 touchdowns for Wake Forest, ending with 134 career touchdowns.

Jack then cited a viral stat regarding Hartman’s final college team, “Notre Dame has more appearances on The Bachelor than NFL wins since 2013.”

According to BroBible, none of their quarterbacks have won an NFL start since Brady Quinn beat Carolina on 2nd December 2012. Quinn, Jimmy Clausen, DeShone Kizer, Ian Book and Riley Leonard have combined to lose 25 starts in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Jack joked that the NFL were involved, ABC10 noted that Season 30 follows an 18-month break for The Bachelor after Grant Ellis’s Season 29 ended in March 2025. ABC also cancelled Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season 22 of The Bachelorette just three days before its planned premiere in March 2026.

Although Rob Gronkowski teased Hartman for going on his mid-season publicity tour, he ended the clip by saying, “Either way, we will be watching.”