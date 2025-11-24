What Did Tom Brady Say During Eagles vs Cowboys? Breaking Down FOX Broadcaster’s Slip of Tongue

Did Tom Brady make the biggest broadcasting blunder at the Eagles vs. Cowboys game? In a clip from the game, Brady was heard mispronouncing offensive lineman Landon Dickerson’s name, even though he was not playing the Week 12 matchup.

He said “nicker” while explaining a play. However, the word sounded like a racial slur to many. While it was accidental and he quickly corrected himself, the video went viral.

This is a developing story…