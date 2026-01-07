brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

What Happened to Ex-NFL WR Jordan Shipley? All About Former Texas Longhorns Star’s Critical Accident

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 7, 2026 | 6:56 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

What Happened to Ex-NFL WR Jordan Shipley? All About Former Texas Longhorns Star’s Critical Accident

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 7, 2026 | 6:56 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jordan Shipley suffered a terrible accident that has left everyone stunned. He was working on his ranch on a machine when suddenly it caught fire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Texas Longhorns star Jordan Shipley is in critical but stable condition after suffering ‘severe’ burns in an accident on his ranch in Texas on Tuesday, his family said,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

Right after the incident, a worker from the ranch rushed Jordan to the local hospital, as per the family’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is developing; stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved