What Happened to Ex-NFL WR Jordan Shipley? All About Former Texas Longhorns Star’s Critical Accident

Jordan Shipley suffered a terrible accident that has left everyone stunned. He was working on his ranch on a machine when suddenly it caught fire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Texas Longhorns star Jordan Shipley is in critical but stable condition after suffering ‘severe’ burns in an accident on his ranch in Texas on Tuesday, his family said,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

Right after the incident, a worker from the ranch rushed Jordan to the local hospital, as per the family’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is developing; stay tuned!